Educational technology has the power to revolutionize education in developing countries by increasing access, quality, equity, and efficiency of education. Here are four more ways that edutech can revolutionize primary and secondary education systems in Nigeria:

EdTech can expand access to education for millions of children and youth who are out of school due to poverty, conflict, disability, or other barriers. For example, radio, TV, online platforms, and mobile devices can deliver educational content to remote or marginalized areas where schools are scarce or unsafe.

ICT4Edu can improve quality of education by providing teachers with new tools and resources to enhance their pedagogy and professional development. For example, digital libraries, interactive software, online courses, and peer networks can help teachers access relevant curriculum materials, update their knowledge and skills, and share best practices.

EdTech can promote equity of education by addressing the diverse needs and preferences of learners with different backgrounds, abilities, languages, or learning styles. For example, adaptive software, assistive devices, multilingual content, and gamified apps can help learners with special needs, low literacy levels, minority languages, or low motivation to engage in personalized learning experiences that suit their pace and interests.

ICT4Edu can enhance efficiency of education by reducing costs, saving time, and increasing productivity of educational systems. For example, cloud computing, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and blockchain can help educational managers and policymakers to streamline administrative processes, monitor performance indicators, optimize resource allocation, and ensure transparency and accountability.

11 EduTech Solutions in Nigeria

Edutech entrepreneurs in Nigeria are leveraging the country’s large population and determination for better learning opportunities to develop commercial educational technology solutions. We’ve found 11 companies that you should be following:

Bridge International Academies operates high-quality low-cost private schools that use technology to deliver standardized curriculum and monitor student progress. It launched in Nigeria in 2015 and currently runs over 60 schools in Lagos and Osun states.

eLimu creates interactive and engaging apps and online tools for students, teachers, and parents in Nigeria that are customized to the African context and aligned with the national curriculum.

Gradely is a personalized learning platform that empowers educators and parents to make a difference in their ward’s learning outcomes and produce more globally-competitive learners. Over 3,500 teachers and 44,000 students use Gradely today.

Kodamind inspires young Nigerian minds through the beauty of code. Kodamind programs are focused on using CS-STEM Concepts, Practices and Pedagogy to develop computational thinking and demystify coding, automation and robotics education in Africa.

FlexiSAF EduSoft provides software solutions for schools and education management systems, such as school administration, student records, fee collection, learning management, and teacher training for over 700 educational institution clients.

Passnownow allows primary and secondary school students and teachers to get access to a digitized curriculum for self-studying and peer-to-peer collaborative learning. It also prepares learners for exams like JSCE, WAEC, NECO, and JAMB.

ScholarX provides digital and affordable education to low-income earners in Africa through its mobile learning platform LearnAM, which offers content in local languages such as Pidgin English, Yoruba, Hausa and Igbo and reached over 20,000 students across Nigeria.

Tuteria connects students with qualified private tutors in their area. Founded by Godwin Benso, the solution helps learners master academic subjects, prepare for exams and learn skills like music and photography.

uLesson was founded in 2019 by serial entrepreneur, Sim Shagaya. The mobile app curates curriculum-relevant, educational content targeted at students in grades K-12 and learners preparing for Nigeria’s WAEC and NECO examinations.

Utiva is developing talents for the future of work with fellowships to help adult learners master tech skills like Digital Marketing, Data Science, Data Analysis, Product Manager, and UI/UX Designer and gain job-ready expertise for the careers of the future.

Veda is an all-in-one cloud-based school & colleges software with mobile and web platform to run virtual education organizations. The end-to-end system helps educational institutions manage operations, finance, student, and teacher data. It is available on both iOS and Android.

