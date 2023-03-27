⇓ More from ICTworks

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While we all work to limit global warming, our communities will still witness the unavoidable effects of climate change over the next few decades, such as more frequent extreme weather events, displacements caused by droughts or food insecurity, lower agricultural yields, and daily loss of forests. No one will be immune to these impacts and communities in low- and middle-income countries will be the most affected and are the least prepared to adapt.

Subscribe Now for More Funding Opportunities

Mobile and other digital technologies can help create a more resilient and sustainable future, where communities not only adapt to and survive climate shocks and stresses, but are also equipped with the tools and resources they need to thrive in spite of them.

£250,000 for Climate Resilience and Adaptation Technology Solutions

The GSMA Innovation Fund for Climate Resilience and Adaptation 2.0 seeks start-ups, small and medium enterprises and social enterprises leveraging digital technology to deliver climate resilience and adaptation solutions to and with low-income and vulnerable populations in Africa, South and Southeast Asia, Pacific Islands, the Caribbean, Bolivia, Colombia and Guatemala, Albania and Moldova.

Resilience and adaptation solutions should use innovative digital technology, especially mobile, to create a more resilient future where communities can adapt to, anticipate and absorb climate shocks. A higher priority will be given to applications focusing on one or more of the following digital solution areas:

Improving climate resilience and adaptation and focusing on vulnerable populations and ecosystems based in coastal areas, small islands, or urban settings.

Tackling challenges posed by increasingly frequent extreme weather events such as extreme drought, flooding, high winds, wildfire and higher risks of land slips and erosion etc. (with the exclusion of early warning systems)

Nature-based solutions, such as regenerative agriculture, sustainable forests, and coastal areas and wetlands that strengthen biodiversity, or sustainable consumption and production, including reduced food loss and waste, sustainable fisheries that strengthen biodiversity, and air pollution management.

Successful projects will receive grant funding of between GBP 100,000 and GBP 250,000 over 15 to 18 months, plus tailored technical assistance.

Apply Now: Deadline is 16 May 2023

More Funding Opportunities

Do you want to apply for USAID grants for humanitarian aid projects? Get startup investments for a technology business? Or learn how to win more contracts? Then please sign up now to get our email updates. We are constantly publishing new funding opportunities like these: