Apply Now: €13,500 Scholarships for Global Development Leaders

⇓ More from ICTworks

Only one in six countries will meet SDG4 and achieve universal access to quality education by 2030, while an annual financing gap of US$97 billion exists for low- and lower-middle-income countries to reach quality education targets.

With developing countries facing a SDG financing chasm, investing in future leaders who can drive sustainable development has never been more urgent. Building the next generation of development leaders requires accessible pathways to advanced education.

€13,500 Scholarships for Global Students

MCI | The Entrepreneurial School in Austria is now accepting applications for four prestigious scholarships targeting changemakers from Africa, Eastern Europe, and the Global South.

Ban Ki-moon Scholarship on SDGs (€13,500/year) For non-EU nationals engaged in advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Under the patronage of the 8th UN Secretary General, this scholarship supports students committed to sustainable development across bachelor’s, master’s, and Executive MBA programs.

(€13,500/year) For non-EU nationals engaged in advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Under the patronage of the 8th UN Secretary General, this scholarship supports students committed to sustainable development across bachelor’s, master’s, and Executive MBA programs. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya Scholarship (€13,500/year) For non-EU nationals from Belarus and Eastern European countries promoting freedom, democracy, good governance, and the rule of law. Available for bachelor’s, master’s, and Executive MBA programs.

(€13,500/year) For non-EU nationals from Belarus and Eastern European countries promoting freedom, democracy, good governance, and the rule of law. Available for bachelor’s, master’s, and Executive MBA programs. Herman Mashaba Scholarship (€10,000/year) For South African citizens committed to entrepreneurship, society, and good governance. Named for the South African entrepreneur and statesman, this scholarship covers master’s and Executive MBA programs.

(€10,000/year) For South African citizens committed to entrepreneurship, society, and good governance. Named for the South African entrepreneur and statesman, this scholarship covers master’s and Executive MBA programs. African Innovation & Entrepreneurship Scholarship (€7,500/year) For nationals of any African country fostering inclusive social and economic development. Offered in collaboration with the African Association of Business Schools (AABS).

All scholarships cover tuition fee reductions for English-taught programs including Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship & Tourism, International Business & Management, Environmental Engineering, Medical Technologies, Mechatronics, and the Executive MBA in General Management.

Apply Now: Deadline is March 31, 2026

More Funding Opportunities

Please sign up now to get our email updates. Learn how to get startup funding for your technology business, and find new funding opportunities with donors.

We are constantly publishing fundraising guidance and competitive insights like this: