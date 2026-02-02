⇓ More from ICTworks

African startups raised only $2.2 billion in 2024, representing just 0.6% of global startup funding, highlighting a massive financing gap that leaves promising tech entrepreneurs without the capital needed to scale digital solutions across the continent.

Only 5% of African seed-stage startups successfully secure Series A funding—85% lower than the global average—underscoring the critical importance of accessible early-stage support for ICT4D innovators.

$5,000 Seed Grants for Startups

The Tony Elumelu Foundation 2026 Entrepreneurship Programme is offering $5,000 non-refundable seed capital plus comprehensive business training and mentorship to African entrepreneurs developing scalable technology solutions. Since 2015, TEF has invested over $100 million across more than 20,000 entrepreneurs, generating jobs and business growth throughout all 54 African countries.

Non-dilutive grants like this offer the “first check” that helps bridge the gap between an idea and an investable business. With 75% of African startup funding occurring at pre-Series A or earlier stages, TEF’s programme provides essential foundation support for tech entrepreneurs addressing Africa’s most pressing development challenges through innovative digital solutions.

Comprehensive Support Package

Selected entrepreneurs receive $5,000 direct investment, world-class business training delivered through TEFConnect’s online platform, one-on-one expert mentorship, and access to global networks connecting founders with investors, partners, and international markets.

The programme specifically welcomes ICT4D solutions spanning fintech, digital health, agtech, climate tech, education technology, and connectivity innovations—sectors driving Africa’s digital transformation.

Eligibility & Application

Open to citizens or legal residents of any African country, age 18 or older, operating early-stage businesses (0-5 years old) registered and operating primarily in Africa. The programme encourages diverse representation, including female founders and Francophone, Lusophone, and Arabic-speaking entrepreneurs.

Apply Now: Deadline: March 1, 2026

