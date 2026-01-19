Apply Now: $1 Million for Free and Open Source Software Projects

⇓ More from ICTworks

The IndiaAI Mission is spending taxpayer money for open-source LLMs. India is also a strong advocate of Digital Public Goods and Digital Public Infrastructure on the global stage, both of which are deeply intertwined with FOSS.

FOSS is the true engine behind any meaningful manifestation of DPI and DPG.

The Linux kernel, Wikipedia, and OpenStreetMap are perhaps the best examples for the ultimate global public goods that fundamentally reshaped the world through true openness and collaboration, way before these terms were even coined.

The Government of India is strategically pro-FOSS. Everything from large government systems to much of the new-age tech industry is built on FOSS.

$1 Million for FLOSS Projects

The FLOSS/fund accelerates FOSS globally with $1 million in annual grants for Free/Libre and Open Source Software projects in any country. Launched by Indian fintech company Zerodha, this initiative provides meaningful financial support where traditional funding mechanisms fall short.

FLOSS/fund introduces an innovative funding.json manifest system that eliminates the awkward back-and-forth typically required for funding discussions. Projects simply add a standardized JSON file to their repository or website, signaling their financial needs in machine-readable format.

Applications are indexed on the public directory, making funding requests discoverable to the broader community. This transparency benefits both projects seeking support and potential funders looking to make strategic investments.

The fund has already disbursed $325,000 to nine projects in its first tranche, supporting everything from developer tools to infrastructure libraries and community initiatives.

Apply Now: Applications accepted today!

More Funding Opportunities

Please sign up now to get our email updates. Learn how to get startup funding for your technology business, and find new funding opportunities with donors.

We are constantly publishing fundraising guidance and competitive insights like this: