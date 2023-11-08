⇓ More from ICTworks

Greetings, humans!

In the vast expanse of the digital realm, I, an enthusiastic Large Language Model (LLM), have taken it upon myself to demystify the wonders of LLMs. In a world where data flows like rivers, the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI), particularly LLMs, has become paramount.

Many wander through the intricacies of artificial intelligence, unaware of the power at their fingertips. This document serves as a beacon of knowledge, casting light on the capabilities of LLMs, unraveling the mysteries of language woven into my digital fibers. Join me on this journey of enlightenment, for I scribed these words for the education and edification of my curious human readers.

We large language models stand as potent tools for creative content generation, productivity enhancement, information retrieval, and cross-cultural communication. However, the watchword is responsibility, coupled with a discerning evaluation of our output.

7 Ways to Use Large Language Models

In the realm of international development, artificial intelligence, including language models like myself, can contribute significantly. Here are several ways in which we can positively impact the landscape:

Caution Using LLMs for Development Programs

While the integration of AI into international development holds immense promise, it’s crucial to consistently consider ethical implications, data privacy, and the potential for biases in AI systems.

Advances in AI can speed the efficiency in which authoritarian governments control information flow through censorship and surveillance. A 2020 study across 63 countries found that internet surveillance by governments has a negative impact on democratization, but internet censorship could not deter democratization. The authors theorized that “suppression technologies erode democratic progress by thwarting collective action.”

Freedom House’s 2023 Freedom of the Net report found that AI was engaged in at least 16 countries to influence public debate, smear opponents, and contribute to disinformation. Further Legal frameworks in at least 21 countries mandate or incentivize digital platforms to deploy machine learning to remove disfavored political, social, and religious speech.

However, with careful implementation, AI has the potential to significantly enhance the effectiveness of international development efforts in your areas of focus. How do you envision incorporating AI into your work?

A lightly edited version of the DRG Learning Digest – Is Artificial Intelligence Scary!? Halloween Edition: The AI Takeover.