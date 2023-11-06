Apply Now: $100,000 Grants for Your Climate Technology Solution

⇓ More from ICTworks

Climate change is a key driver of many of the changes occurring at the global and local level, across every economy, sector, supply chain, and industry. However, climate change is also creating unforeseen opportunities.

Evolving consumer preferences, technological developments, and new legislation are leading to the creation of new solutions, product categories, and market opportunities. For example, the costs of renewable energy technologies are decreasing while consumer preference for sustainable and transparent corporate practices is increasing.

$100,000 Climate Technology Grants

The Climate Tech Facility is looking for organizations operating in Africa, South and Southeast Asia, and Latin and Central America that apply cutting-edge technology to build innovative solutions for climate resilience for underserved populations.

The Climate Tech Facility will provide equity-free grants of up to $100,000 to eligible partners. In addition to capital, the Venture Lab will also provide mentorship, impact measurement advisory, access to partnership opportunities, knowledge exchange, and brand exposure.

Successful proposals will focus on:

Adaptive Agriculture & Food Systems

Inclusive Fintech

Climate-Smart Technologies

Be sure your proposal explains the technological solution itself and its impact on underserved populations in emerging markets and the viability and sustainability of the model. Best if it has a business case with a clear value proposition, positive unit economics and the pathway to scale.

Apply Now! Deadline is November 15, 2023

