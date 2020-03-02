Apply Now: 10 Million CHF to Improve Adolescent Wellbeing with Technology

⇓ More from ICTworks

Young people between the ages of 10-24 should be central actors in shaping the world they live in. They are early adopters of new digital applications, and could use them to address their health and wellbeing, increasing their resilience.

Youth are living on the cusp of the fourth industrial revolution, and will be living in societies driven by algorithms, the internet of things, and fueled by data. It is our responsibility to ensure that digital solutions can transform cities into healthy and safe environments where young people can thrive.

10 Million CHF Grant Funding for Youth Technology

The Fondation Botnar’s Fit for the Future Call seeks bold, innovative, scalable and high-impact artificial intelligence (AI) and digital approaches to improve the health and wellbeing of young people in growing urban environments around the world. The Foundation will grant funding of at least CHF 200,000 per proposal for two to five years, up to CHF 10 million.

They want grant funding proposals for:

Collaborative technology and human-centered solutions that draw from cognitive and behavioral sciences to motivate and inspire an interest in learning for young people who might not be adequately served by traditional approaches.

Personalised learning platforms that make high quality educational content available to young people and augment or complement existing school and community learning systems.

Projects should be focused on implementing in urban environments in: Romania, Ghana, Senegal, Egypt, Morocco, Tanzania, India, Vietnam, Colombia, Ecuador or Indonesia.

Apply Now: Deadline is 27 March 2020

