Apply Now: $2 Million for African AI Ideas for 4th Industrial Revolution

In 2025, global spending on goods and services is expected to surpass $5 trillion, making manufacturing one of the fastest-growing sectors in the world. Manufacturing also generates up to 20 additional jobs per role, absorbs large labor pools, and attracts long-term investment.

As digital advancements continue to reshape our world, manufacturing is entering a new era of innovation – powered by the Fourth Industrial Revolution. AI, robotics, nanotechnology, 3D printing, and other emerging technologies are transforming business as usual.

Strategic investments in manufacturing have never been more critical. Emerging technologies and AI can unlock transformative growth, fuel technological breakthroughs, and build long-term economic resilience.

$2 Million: African AI Ideas for 4th Industrial Revolution

The Milken-Motsepe Innovation Prize Program is calling on bold innovators revolutionizing manufacturing value chains in African markets.

$2 million in prizes, including a $1 million grand prize, is available for scalable innovations across manufacturing value chains that leverages AI to measurably improve efficiency and waste loss. Teams will be evaluated on commercial viability, operational economics, technological integration, and market scalability in Africa.

10 companies will be selected as Semi-Finalists and will receive $50,000 USD each.

5 Finalists will be determined at the pitch event and will receive $30,000 USD each.

1 company will be awarded $1 million Grand Prize

1 company will be awarded $250,000 Runner-Up Prize

1 company will be awarded $100,000 Most Advanced Use of 4IR Prize.

Participants can be a single individual , a team of individuals, or an established company with a proven track record of reaching underserved communities with 2+ years in operation in Africa’s manufacturing sector, Series A+ in funding, and advancing workforce and job growth.

Apply Now: Deadline is July 31, 2025

