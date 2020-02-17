Apply Now: $750,000 Grant Funding for Education Technology in Uganda

⇓ More from ICTworks

As we’ve seen in our continued coverage of educational technology solutions across the African continent, there are multiple strategies that use ICT solutions to improve educational outcomes.

Specific to Uganda, there is a strong need for innovative ideas that can help the country reach Sustainable Development Goal 4: Achieving inclusive and quality education for all.

For example, while almost every Ugandan child enrolls in primary one, only 61% reaches primary seven, and less than 30% reaches secondary school. Ultimately, only 10% of Uganda’s youth complete secondary education.

UNCDF’s Digital Innovation in Education RFA is looking for Ugandan organizations that can propose innovative and scalable solutions address the following Focus Areas. Applicants can apply for one or several Focus Areas. UNCDF has grant funding from $50,000 USD to $150,000 USD per grant agreement in each Focus Areas.

Area 1: Develop and deploy an e-recruitment solution to improve the recruitment and promotion process for teaching and non-teaching personnel in the education sector.

Area 2: Develop and deploy a dashboard to improve planning, support to the schools and reporting at the district level.

Develop and deploy a dashboard to improve planning, support to the schools and reporting at the district level. Area 3: Pilot and scale digital for School Management Systems (attendance, enrollment, examination and other school planning and reporting needs).

Area 4: Pilot and scale e-learning solutions targeting secondary school teachers

Area 5: Pilot and scale a digital solution to improve school fees payments and affordability

through payment plans, savings and loans.

The solutions should target schools in the low-income rural regions of Kiryandongo, West Nile, Acholi and Lango and create the following results:

Increase digital and financial literacy

Improve the quality of skills and knowledge of secondary school teachers

Improve school operations, administration and management

Increase attendance of teachers in schools

Improve access to savings and micro credits to teachers

Improve planning and support of the district education to schools

Improve recruitment processes of teachers and experience of applicants

Drive adoption and usage of digital payment services

Collect real-time data on key education indicators

Apply Now! Deadline is March 1, 2020

