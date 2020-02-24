Apply Now: Yoti Humanitarian Technology Support Programme

⇓ More from ICTworks

Many humanitarian organisations (and humanitarian-focused startups) are turning to a wide variety of technologies to give them the kind of impact they’re going to need if they’re to put any kind of dent in urban displacement, conflict, antibiotic resistance to infectious disease, gang violence, extremism and climate change. Especially for one in every two people globally lives on less than $5.50 a day.

Despite the promise, though, many technology-focused humanitarian startups fail for all sorts of reasons. It doesn’t help that many of the biggest problems are found in the most challenging of places, and that many of the newest, shiny tech innovations might also struggle to work there.

On top of that, few humanitarian organisations or socially-focused tech startups – particularly the smaller ones – have the kind of all-round expertise required to make their projects a success. Humanitarian problems are often as complex, if not more so, than the technologies organisations deploy to solve them.

Yoti Humanitarian Tech Support Programme

The Yoti Humanitarian Tech Support Programme can fill in humanitarian organisations’ skills gaps by helping them better understand the human, technical and environmental context of the work they’re undertaking, and to help them better design, test and deploy their solutions.

The Support Programme makes use of Yoti’s:

Extensive experience of innovation in the global development sector,

Expansive list of networks and contacts,

Digital identity and broader technology expertise.

Every organisation is different, and their individual needs will very much depend on the team driving the project forward.

Potential Partner Profile

Yoti is looking for up to three humanitarian organisations (or tech-focused humanitarian startups) who might benefit from their global development and identity expertise. If you are doing any of the following you are welcome to apply:

Building or managing online communities where trust is a key component.

Developing a service or community that can benefit from verified identities of its users.

Building a humanitarian tool or service which uses highly sensitive information.

You have other trust, identity, digital identity or related project challenges.

Selected Programme Partners will receive the kind of advice and support you’d normally pay for, along with access to Yoti’s suite of technologies (and the technical support that goes with it). You can be based anywhere in the world, and be for-profit or non-profit, as long as your work is primarily humanitarian in focus.

