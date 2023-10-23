Apply Now: $40,000 Grants for Feminist Internet Research Projects

⇓ More from ICTworks

Creating a feminist internet is critical to bring about transformation in gendered structures of power that exist online and on-ground. The needs of women and gender-diverse and queer people must be taken into account in internet policy discussions and decision making.

Sign Up Now for more research grant funding

We need a feminist internet research network where members can undertake data-driven research that provides substantial evidence to drive change in policy and law and in discourse around internet rights.

$40,000 Feminist Internet Research Grants

The Feminist Internet Research Network (FIRN) seeks research proposals that undertake data-driven feminist research on critical and emerging issues related to technology-facilitated gender-based violence (TFGBV). Priority will be given to researchers and organisations based in the global South.

The overarching research questions are:

How does TFGBV/OGBV profoundly shape the experience of women and LGBTQIA+ people and how does it limit their access to human rights, expression, pleasure and play on the internet? How pervasive is this phenomenon that affects access to human rights for more than half the population in the world? How does TFGBV/OGBV take place in varied contexts across the world, and what forms does it take depending on regional and contextual differences, race, caste, ethnicity, class and diverse identities of women and LGBTQIA+ people? What policy reform can and should be made by state actors in relation to TFGBV/OGBV and what are the potential/actual impacts of proposed technological solutions towards ending TFGBV/OGBV?

The research budget is USD 40,000 per project, which includes all costs related to the research.

Through intersectional and feminist analysis, this project is intended to provide evidence-based interpretation of the continuum, overlap and differences between violence faced by women and LGBTQIA+ groups on-ground and what takes place online as well, and the pervasive gaps in legal and psychosocial responses.

Apply Now! Deadline is November 2, 2023

More Funding Opportunities

Do you want to apply for USAID grants for humanitarian aid projects? Get startup investments for a technology business? Or learn how to win more contracts? Then please sign up now to get our email updates. We are constantly publishing new funding opportunities like these: