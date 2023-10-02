Apply Now: $20,000 Climate Impact Fellowships

⇓ More from ICTworks

Addressing climate change is is a matter of environmental necessity and an opportunity to create a more sustainable, resilient, and prosperous future for all. It requires a multifaceted approach that spans various sectors and requires the collective efforts of governments, businesses, and individuals on a global scale.

$20,000 Climate Impact Fellowship

The Halcyon Climate Fellowship drives climate impact globally. It brings founders from across the globe together, empowering entrepreneurs to address climate challenges through Renewable Energy, Green Building, Climate Data, Agriculture, WaterTech, and Blue Economy solutions. Entrepreneurs gain expert training, an immersive 8-week in-person program in Washington, DC, and critical resources to accelerate their venture.

$10,000 USD equity-free living stipend per venture

$10,000 USD in Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud computing credits

Access to a world-class network of mentors and advisors

Pro bono consulting support from Deloitte

Halcyon is looking for for-profit startups that are building scalable climate change solutions that have a Minimum Viable Product that has the potential to scale with a product and venture that contributes towards 1 or more of the UN’s 17 SDGs. In addition to eligibility, Halcyon scores each application based on 4 criteria: Impact, Scalability, Innovation, and Talent.

Apply Now! Deadline is October 20, 2023

