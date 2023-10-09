⇓ More from ICTworks

Mathematical modeling is a valuable tool for informing policy-making and programmatic decision-making in the public health domain. Modeling can be applied to analyze key areas from disease burden estimation, to evaluating the potential impact of control interventions, to informing product development.

Across Africa, there is a growing community of public health modelers and an increasing use of local modeling expertise to inform policy- and decision-making across a range of health areas. Local modeling units co-creating with decision-makers, bring an invaluable understanding of relevant local/regional context and questions, enabling higher impact.

Disease Data Modeling for Public Health

Strengthening Health and Disease Modeling for Public Health Decision Making in Africa seeks proposals for innovative, high-quality modeling projects that will achieve the following objectives over the next 3-5 years:

Advance scientific understanding of key public health priority areas (see thematic areas below for eligible topics) and leverage modeling outputs to inform decision-making by local, regional, or continental health officials and agencies. Develop, implement, and/or improve tools, processes and methods that enable the use of modeling to inform public health decision-making. Strengthen connections between African modeling units, data partners (e.g. data scientists/collectors) and policy- and decision-making officials and agencies through collaborative projects. Such collaboration should lead to programmatic impact, with co-creation of the analytical questions, analysis plans, and communication of outputs. Design and execute South-South collaborative activities to support knowledge exchange, cultivate partnerships between modeling units, and promote the use of modeling within health systems. Use community standards for open science, including FAIR (findable, accessible, interoperable, reusable) principles where possible, thereby contributing to the development of trustworthy data science to promote collaboration within funded projects and beyond.

Successful proposals will receive awards either through Wellcome or BMGF depending on the scope and scale of the proposed work:

Wellcome anticipates funding proposals of up to £3,000,000 GBP for each award for a duration of 3-5 years.

BMGF anticipates funding proposals up to $1,000,000 USD for each award for a duration of 3- 5 years.

Apply Now! Deadline is October 23, 2023

