Apply Now: $285,000 for Global Sustainable Technology Solutions

The United Nations recently emphasized in their 2022 climate report that impactful sustainability actions are needed now to curb the worst consequences of climate change. Sustainability practices and solutions need to benefit all communities, but especially those communities that have been marginalized and polluted in the past. Technology is key, as it can provide effective, scalable solutions to address sustainability challenges.

How can technology improve sustainable production, consumption, and management of resources, reduce pollution creation, and protect biodiversity to create a greener future?

IBM’s Call for Code Global Challenge is designed to encourage teams of developers and problem solvers to leverage open innovation and develop technology solutions that address specific global sustainability problems in unique, clearly demonstrable ways. They are seeking four types of innovators to build open source solutions in the cloud to take on sustainability issues.

Designers: Your UX expert who ensures the solution is user-friendly and visually appealing. Designers bring creative vision to technical problem solving, making what you build sleek and easy-to-consume.

Communicators: Good communicators make complex ideas simple and inspiring. Your team's calculating hustler is essential in articulating the problem and succinctly defining how the solution can make a difference in a profound, unique, consumable way.

Humanitarians: Altruistic thinkers who understand the complex problems at hand in a truly human way and are committed to finding a solution to make a demonstrable difference. This inspirational lead of your team considers the communities in need, while also thinking like the individual user.

The Global Challenge has $285,000 in cash prizes and implementation support for projects that improve the ability to measure, analyze, or take decisive action on carbon emissions, clean energy, or food security. It will also fund supply chain transparency and traceability, preserve and protect biodiversity, and build equitable access to education and job opportunities

Apply Now! Deadline is October 31, 2022

