Apply Now: $250,000 for Climate Technology Startup Companies

⇓ More from ICTworks

Entrepreneurs are hammering out innovations in every corner of the world, and many projects show great promise in combating climate change. Sensor technology can measure invisible pollutants that harm our health, and the rise of technologies such as the Internet-of-Things provides advances in data collection for monitoring climate change mitigation.

Sign Up Now for more funding leads

African countries specifically face significant risk for a warmer, drier future. Innovators and tech startups worldwide are using cutting-edge digital technologies to aid in climate mitigation and adaptation. However, the market for climate tech in Africa is still vastly underserved. Climate-focused African tech startups lag significantly in investment inflow, receiving only 0.2% of venture dollars compared to 94% for the United States, Canada, China, and Europe.

$250,000 ClimaTech Run 2022

ClimaTech Run 2022 tech track provides global startups with the opportunity to pitch during COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, and participate in capacity building, incubation, and acceleration programs. There will be 10 shortlisted candidates and $175,000 in prizes awarded. In addition, there are $150,000 in prizes just for African technology startup companies.

The ClimaTech Run focuses on the use of ICT in developing innovative solutions and new applications for climate action, for example:

Apply Now: Deadline is September 22, 2022

More Funding Opportunities

Do you want to apply for USAID grants for humanitarian aid projects? Get startup investments for a technology business? Or learn how to win more contracts? Then please sign up now to get our email updates. We are constantly publishing new funding opportunities like these: