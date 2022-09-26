Apply Now: $10,000 African Democracy Research Seed Funding

⇓ More from ICTworks

Detailed evidence on disinformation techniques and actionable insights on misinformation networks is scarce in African countries. This hampers traditional civil society watchdogs or investigative media from proactively exposing and debunking campaigns.

African media and civil society organizations need to better understand hybrid warfare and information disorder across the continent. They want to identify disinformation narratives with credible data-driven evidence, and spotlight the actors and other forces responsible for creating and spreading disinformation.

African Digital Democracy Research Grants

African Digital Democracy Observatory (ADDO) research grants and technical support will create evidence-driven analysis into how malign actors are using coordinated disinformation and propaganda or other influence operations to fuel conflict across 21 African countries.

The $5,000 to $10,000 per project research fellowships are in addition to ADDO forensic analysts, data scientists and open source intelligence (OSINT) researchers, and machine learning tools for social network analysis. The research fellows will create substantive public research reports that shine new light on how foreign state agencies or interest groups are using using hybrid warfare techniques to subvert democratic governance by polarising African societies and undermining public trust in democratic institutions.

ADDO research grants focus on 21 sub-Saharan African countries – including key economic and political hubs, and areas with civil war, insurgencies, insurrections or other forms armed conflict, or that are used as launchpads for destabilising neighbouring countries.

