Apply Now: $25,000 for Your Technology Nonprofit Startup

⇓ More from ICTworks

Technology nonprofits look like typical tech startups—they build tech products—and have selected a nonprofit structure because they are building for impact instead of profit. Two great examples of tech nonprofit organizations are the Wikipedia or Khan Academy. There are over 600 tech nonprofits around the globe.

$25,000 Tech Nonprofit Accelerator

The Accelerator is a flagship program for tech nonprofits. Fast Forward bridges the tech and nonprofit worlds, providing training and resources applicable to the challenges only a tech nonprofit entrepreneur knows. Up to 10 tech nonprofits will receive a $25,000 philanthropic grant, community building among the 2023 cohort, meet dozens of mentors from the tech & social sector, and make connections to people who can help them scale.

Sign Up Now for more funding opportunities

The Accelerator focuses on innovative solutions addressing problems for which there is no market solution. That’s the biggest gap in resources in the market. Tech nonprofits need to have built a Minimum Viable Product (MVP), or plan to have an MVP live by the start of the Accelerator. Technology nonprofits can be from any country.

Apply Now! Deadline is September 30, 2022

More Funding Opportunities

Do you want to apply for USAID grants for humanitarian aid projects? Get startup investments for a technology business? Or learn how to win more contracts? Then please sign up now to get our email updates. We are constantly publishing new funding opportunities like these: