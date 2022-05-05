⇓ More from ICTworks

What About Web3 for Digital Development? GDDF Continues Today!

By Wayan Vota on May 5, 2022

Blockchain, cryptocurrency, and Web3 innovations are enabling new products and services across the developing world. For example, the African crypto market increased by 1,200% between July 2020 and June 2021 led by high adoption rates in Kenya, South Africa, Nigeria and Tanzania. In addition, both Nigeria and Central African Republic have Central Bank digital currencies.

Donors are taking notice:

We have to ask ourselves a key question: How can we leverage blockchain, cryptocurrency, and Web3 for digital development?

Explore Web3 Tech at GDDF Day 2

Today the Global Digital Development Forum continues with sessions that focus on emerging solutions centered around distributed ledger technologies. These sessions will help you understand when and how you can use these new tools to archive the SDGs and other aims.

  • 13:00 GMT: Web3 Keynote Presentation & Panel Discussion: Explore how the emergence of web3, decentralized finance, and cryptocurrency economies could create powerful new models to transform economic development and unlock new tools for strengthening democracy.
  • 14:00 GMT: Can a Crypto DAO Spur Climate Change Action? Can a Distributed Autonomous Organization (DAO) that used blockchain-based evaluations and cryptocurrencies impact climate change? Can we create this idea in 55 minutes or less? Join us to find out!
  • 15:00 GMT: Blockchain. Emergent or Divergent? Learn about cryptocurrency, CDBCs, Stablecoins, and Blockchain FinTech, some of the most misunderstood technologies in the digital development sector, and how to use them in your development solutions.

Review Blockchain Ideas from Day 1

In case you missed it, the Global Digital Development Forum started exploring distributed ledger technologies yesterday. Be sure to catch up on these sessions (among others) to continue your voyage of discovery into this emerging solution area.

Of course, we investigated more than these emerging technologies too. For example, Gabriel Krieshok’s excellent talk on Can Satellite Internet Impact the Digital Divide? or Carmen Strigel’s fascinating Tech Demo on Applying AI to Analyzing and Guide Classroom Practice. You can see those and more on the GDDF Platform now.

Wayan Vota co-founded ICTworks. He also co-founded Technology Salon, MERL Tech, ICTforAg, ICT4Djobs, ICT4Drinks, JadedAid, Kurante, OLPC News and a few other things. Opinions expressed here are his own and do not reflect the position of his employer, any of its entities, or any ICTWorks sponsor.
