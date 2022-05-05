What About Web3 for Digital Development? GDDF Continues Today!

⇓ More from ICTworks

Blockchain, cryptocurrency, and Web3 innovations are enabling new products and services across the developing world. For example, the African crypto market increased by 1,200% between July 2020 and June 2021 led by high adoption rates in Kenya, South Africa, Nigeria and Tanzania. In addition, both Nigeria and Central African Republic have Central Bank digital currencies.

Donors are taking notice:

Mercy Corps has $1.5 Million Blockchain and Crypto for Good Program Grants

FCDO has £60,000 for Decentralized Web3 Solutions in Aid Programing

UNICEF has $100,000 in Cryptocurrency for Blockchain Social Impact Solutions

We have to ask ourselves a key question: How can we leverage blockchain, cryptocurrency, and Web3 for digital development?

Explore Web3 Tech at GDDF Day 2

Today the Global Digital Development Forum continues with sessions that focus on emerging solutions centered around distributed ledger technologies. These sessions will help you understand when and how you can use these new tools to archive the SDGs and other aims.

13:00 GMT: Web3 Keynote Presentation & Panel Discussion: Explore how the emergence of web3, decentralized finance, and cryptocurrency economies could create powerful new models to transform economic development and unlock new tools for strengthening democracy.

15:00 GMT: Blockchain. Emergent or Divergent? Learn about cryptocurrency, CDBCs, Stablecoins, and Blockchain FinTech, some of the most misunderstood technologies in the digital development sector, and how to use them in your development solutions.

Review Blockchain Ideas from Day 1

In case you missed it, the Global Digital Development Forum started exploring distributed ledger technologies yesterday. Be sure to catch up on these sessions (among others) to continue your voyage of discovery into this emerging solution area.

Retail Central Bank Digital Currencies for Africa: a brief overview of global research in and experimentation with a retail CBDCs, detailing how factors in African countries should shape how central banks think about CBDC

Blockchain for a Transparent and Reliable Humanitarian Response: Learn from an effort to increase the collaboration between NGOs and capture beneficiary duplications in Syria and Nigeria

