Don’t Miss Out! GDDF 2022 is Happening Now

The Global Digital Development Forum started at 4:00 GMT with a great session on Sri Lanka’s #GottaGoHome protests. Nalaka Gunawardene, Roel Raymond, and Manisha Aryal discussed how people are using all types of online tools to challenge the ruling party around economic and social issues that are impacting citizens across the country.
Did you miss it? Don’t worry, you can review the discussion on the GDDF platform.
Another session I enjoyed is The Wickedness of Exclusion in Digital Development where Dr. Mamello Thinyane, Lorenzo Dalvit, Dr. Eleonore Fournier-Tombs, Nyalleng Moorosi, Dr. Serge Stinckwich, and Rui Guo explored how exclusion (lack of inclusion) in digital development is not only a wicked (complex) problem, but it is also a wicked (unjust) phenomenon.
During that session, Mika Valitalo made a captivating comment around the idea that algorithms and artificial intelligence perpetuate past patterns and structures in the society.
Do you think that also people themselves can be seen as “algorithms” that have learned from the past experiences and thus are stuck in the past and perpetuate the old thinking (e.g. politicians)? Could algorithms/AI be more agile to change its decision-making when taught to do so? i.e. are humans less ready for change?
I am still processing that comment and thinking through my answers to his questions. This highlights one of the best aspects of GDDF – hearing the thoughts of your peers that make you ponder new views and ideas.
Join in GDDF 2022 Now
It’s time for you participate in live breakouts and workshops, and engage with your peers too. Here are a list of my favorite sessions to help you navigate the 150+ sessions to choose from. I’ve listed a few highlights below:
- 7:30 GMT: Behind the Screen’s with Africa’s Digital Economy Champions Explore perspectives from digital economy champions who have been laboring behind the user interfaces and screens to seed and sustain inclusive growth through digital transformation and innovation.
- 9:00GMT: Funding for Locally-Led Digital Development Organizations: I’ll be leading a discussion with innovative leaders of novel efforts that are creating new investments in digitally-powered solutions to development challenges. Join us to explore how you can find new resources.
- 10:00 GMT: Keynote Conversation with Doreen Bogdan-Martin of the ITU will discuss its critical role in closing the digital divide, and how the development community can engage with Partner2Connect, to connect the billions of people who remain offline.
- 11:00 GMT: USAID Digital Development Advisors will focus on the work of DDAs in four USAID missions who support the implementation of the USAID Digital Strategy through specific digital interventions and advise on digital approaches and best practices.
- 13:00 GMT: Keynote Embracing Today’s Digital Age: USAID Administrator Samantha Power will reflect on the growing importance of digital development in achieving USAID’s new vision for inclusive development and the critical role of locally-led organizations and technology startups.
- 14:00 GMT How to Prioritize and Sustain Cybersecurity in International Development? We’ll discuss how to plan for comprehensive and sustainable cybersecurity programs, while balancing competing priorities and the promise of doing no harm.
Regardless of when you tune in, sessions will be ongoing through 19:00 GMT and you can get lost in Technology Demos anytime, like I did earlier today.