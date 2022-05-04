Don’t Miss Out! GDDF 2022 is Happening Now

⇓ More from ICTworks



The Global Digital Development Forum started at 4:00 GMT with a great session on Sri Lanka’s #GottaGoHome protests. Nalaka Gunawardene, Roel Raymond, and Manisha Aryal discussed how people are using all types of online tools to challenge the ruling party around economic and social issues that are impacting citizens across the country.

Did you miss it? Don’t worry, you can review the discussion on the GDDF platform.

Another session I enjoyed is The Wickedness of Exclusion in Digital Development where Dr. Mamello Thinyane, Lorenzo Dalvit, Dr. Eleonore Fournier-Tombs, Nyalleng Moorosi, Dr. Serge Stinckwich, and Rui Guo explored how exclusion (lack of inclusion) in digital development is not only a wicked (complex) problem, but it is also a wicked (unjust) phenomenon.

During that session, Mika Valitalo made a captivating comment around the idea that algorithms and artificial intelligence perpetuate past patterns and structures in the society.

Do you think that also people themselves can be seen as “algorithms” that have learned from the past experiences and thus are stuck in the past and perpetuate the old thinking (e.g. politicians)? Could algorithms/AI be more agile to change its decision-making when taught to do so? i.e. are humans less ready for change?

I am still processing that comment and thinking through my answers to his questions. This highlights one of the best aspects of GDDF – hearing the thoughts of your peers that make you ponder new views and ideas.

Join in GDDF 2022 Now

It’s time for you participate in live breakouts and workshops, and engage with your peers too. Here are a list of my favorite sessions to help you navigate the 150+ sessions to choose from. I’ve listed a few highlights below:

Regardless of when you tune in, sessions will be ongoing through 19:00 GMT and you can get lost in Technology Demos anytime, like I did earlier today.