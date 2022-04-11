Apply Now: $1.5 Million Blockchain and Crypto for Good Program Grants

⇓ More from ICTworks

New blockchain technologies are enabling new products and services that can solve critical challenges of our society. Even better, chain-agnostic Web3 innovations that are decentralized and inclusive can support local solutions to local problems. Blockchain and cryptocurrency can be used for good.

Learn More About Crypto for Good at GDDF 2022! The 2022 Global Digital Development Forum will feature a keynote discussion with leading Web3 decision makers. The FREE online event will have multiple sessions on how to use blockchain, cryptocurrency, and decentralized autonomous organizations for greater social and economic impact.

Two organizations are funding blockchain and cryptocurrency for social good programs that will catalyze the “crypto for good” ecosystem and build resilience and dignity for people facing disasters and conflict in emerging markets.

Mercy Corps Crypto For Good Fund

Crypto For Good Fund by Mercy Corps Ventures seeks to drive global financial inclusion with sustainable and scalable of blockchain-enabled solutions for low-income and un/underbanked populations.

The Fund will provide an equity-free grant up to $100,000 to ten eligible startups applying decentralized finance (DeFi) and blockchain technology to build financial inclusion solutions. These investments will generate important evidence and insights, including:

How blockchain technology can increase financial inclusion among low-income and un/underbanked populations;

What business models and partnerships are required for blockchain solutions to be adopted sustainably and at scale; and

What additional socio-economic impact can be achieved by using blockchain solutions to build financial inclusion solutions.

Mercy Corps Ventures will invest in startups and social enterprises in Africa, South and SouthEast Asia, Latin America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Pacific Islands, and Western Balkans.

Apply Now! Deadline is 15 April 2022

WFP Blockchain to Save Lives Fund

Blockchain to Save and Change Lives by the WFP Innovation Accelerator believes that decentralized technologies and token-based economics (blockchain, distributed ledger technology, Web3) may deliver a large impact within the context of humanitarian response and food security.

The WFP Innovation Accelerator will invest equity-free grants up to $100,000 in five organizations and offer them mentorship and access to the world’s largest humanitarian organization. The solution must be at the Minimum Viable Product (MVP) stage with a proof-of-concept in one of these four areas:

Financial Inclusion: blockchain, distributed ledger technology, Web3 can increase access to payment, saving, lending, insurance or other financial services

blockchain, distributed ledger technology, Web3 can increase access to payment, saving, lending, insurance or other financial services Financial Aid and Emergencies: decentralized autonomous organizations, and non-fungible tokens provide new ways to raise, track and manage resources donated to vulnerable communities, either in poverty or facing an emergency situation.

decentralized autonomous organizations, and non-fungible tokens provide new ways to raise, track and manage resources donated to vulnerable communities, either in poverty or facing an emergency situation. Credentials: cryptographically secure, privacy respecting, and machine-verifiable credentials can be used in the humanitarian sector to verify vulnerable status

cryptographically secure, privacy respecting, and machine-verifiable credentials can be used in the humanitarian sector to verify vulnerable status Supply Chain: Decentralized technologies can make value chain traceability and provenance more transparent, auditable and sustainable.

Please consider that poor digital literacy, financial literacy, connectivity and limited smartphone penetration are common in many contexts in which WFP operates.

Apply Now: Deadline is 18 April 2022

