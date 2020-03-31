Apply Now: $5 Million from Gates Foundation for Digital Health Projects

⇓ More from ICTworks

Many countries use behavior change campaigns to educate their citizenry on immunization, neglected tropical diseases, nutrition, malaria, and polio to manage the COVID-19 Digital Response to achieve large scale health impact.

However, the performance of health information campaigns is variable. Social and behavior change communications may not realize their potential impact because they consistently miss a subset of populations, resulting in reduced equity and coverage of the health intervention.

$5 Million Grand Challenges Explorations

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation believes there is opportunity to dramatically improve the way health campaigns realize impact using quality microplanning, which specifically addresses the detailed, delivery-level planning required to reach intended populations with a health intervention.

The Innovations for Improving the Impact of Health Campaigns grants seek innovative solutions that dramatically improve the planning and microplanning that will lead to improved effectiveness of campaigns to reach the most vulnerable populations. The Foundation will award fifty grants of $100,000 for proposals that consider the following two aspects of campaign delivery:

1. Planning and microplanning

This includes the planning processes – led by governments and often supported by partners – at the national, sub-national, facility, or community levels. Overall planning supports the mobilization of information and resources needed to conduct the campaign, and microplanning specifically addresses the detailed, delivery-level planning required to reach intended populations with the health intervention.

2. Reaching high-risk or unreached populations

This includes innovative approaches to better understand, identify, and reach un/underserved communities and unreached or “zero-dose” children. This will likely include novel tools, technologies, and methodologies to more effectively identify and reach populations at a subnational level (e.g. approaches to leverage data, maps, or other information to support campaign planning, appropriate use of targeted or sub-national campaigns, and post-campaign assessments).

Apply Now: Deadline is 22 April 2020

