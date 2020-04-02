10 Educational Technology Solutions for COVID-19 Out-of-School Children

The COVID-19 Coronavirus global pandemic is creating a global learning crisis in addition to a global health crisis. 82% of the world’s learners are no longer in traditional schooling or education programs and UNESCO is recommending online learning and education technology to to reach learners remotely.
All Children Reading: A Grand Challenge for Development developed a list of nine ACR GCD-funded solutions to respond to educational needs during the global COVID-19 Digital Response. I’ve added a 10th edutech solution. I invite you to add more in the comments.
Each solution is available for free in multiple languages and, once downloaded, does not require a continuous Internet connection. Ministries of Education, educational development organizations and parents can leverage these tools to support children’s educational needs during school closures.
EduTech Solutions for COVID-19 Response
This open source digital library offers free accessible eBooks in more than 40 languages readable on the web, mobile, or for downloading and printing. The books can also be translated or localized directly on the platform.
A winner of ACR GCD and Norad’s EduApp4Syria prize to support the education needs of out-of-school Syrian refugee children, Feed the Monster is an early literacy digital gaming app that teaches children reading and writing fundamentals while collecting and growing their pet monsters. Available in more than 50 languages on Google Play, and in Arabic on the App Store, research shows the app improves children’s early literacy skills and psychosocial wellbeing.
Also a winner of an EduApp4Syria prize, Antura and the Letters is available in English and Arabic on Google Play, the App Store and Windows download. Designed for children age 4 and older, the app enables children to catch letters hidden around the world, solve puzzles and earn gifts, alongside Antura the dog. Like Feed the Monster, the research conducted on use of Antura and the Letters shows improvement in children’s early literacy skills and psychosocial wellbeing.
4. Bloom
The winner of ACR GCD’s Enabling Writers prize, Bloom enables teachers, parents and children to easily create leveled and decodable children’s books in any language. Books can be adapted from shell books, or new resources created using Bloom software’s templates for basic books, picture dictionaries and wall calendars, with images available from its free illustration library. Don’t want to create the books yourself? Access the Bloom Library, with basic leveled and decodable books available in more than 220 languages.
5. eKitabu
Winner of multiple ACR GCD prizes, eKitabu offers dozens of books for free download and readable via free e-reader software. eKitabu’s Studio KSL (Kenyan Sign Language) and Studio RSL (Rwandan Sign Language) also offer several sign language videos and sign language storybooks to support accessible, early grade reading.
Funded through ACR GCD’s Sign On For Literacy prize, WAY enables communities to create content in local and national sign languages and share it in WAY’s open content digital library of folktales. The digital libraries are viewable from any web browser and can be remixed by anyone, including children, with simple text and video editing tools.
7. Bookshare
Children and adults with disabilities such as blindness, low vision, dyslexia and cerebral palsy can access thousands of accessible books on Benetech’s Bookshare platform. Benetech was a winner of ACR GCD’s 2014 grant competition, using the Bookshare platform to provide students who are blind in India access to accessible reading materials. The library is provided to individuals with disabilities for free or low cost, depending on the support of local partners in your region.
A finalist of ACR GCD’s Sign On For Literacy prize, KitKit School is a tablet-based early learning program that includes a suite of games, books, videos, and art and music tools in Swahili and English to support children in learning literacy and math skills independently.
9. Sema
A finalist of ACR GCD’s EduApp4Syria prize, the Sema package of apps enable children to teach themselves how to read, write and do basic numeracy. The curriculum was designed in collaboration with pedagogy experts and teachers in Africa.
10. WorldReader
I don’t know if WorldReader received ACR-GCD, yet WorldReader is a standout educational resource and needs inclusion on a list like this. WorldReader provides people in the developing world with free access to a library of digital books via e-readers and mobile phones. Since 2010, over 13 million people across 47 countries have read from Worldreader’s digital library of thousands of e-books and they have a special COVID-19 effort.
Please Share More EduTech Resources
Do you have a educational technology solution that can be used in the COVID-19 Digital Response? Or can you recommend one? Then please add it in the comments so we can all know what to use to reach the many out-of-school learners in every country.
Ustad Mobile has a free, open-source app for Android that has a library of over 70,000+ open educational resources ready to use offline. This includes Khan Academy math and science content (both videos and exercises), Global Digital Library content, PHET science simulators, Pratham Storyweaver, and African Storybooks. The app also allows people to share content offline with each other (e.g. within a household).
Organizations can get a rebranded copy of the app as a learning management system allowing teachers to assign content to their classes and monitor progress. Admins can add/remove their own content. The app has been used in Afghanistan, Lebanon, and Jordan under projects supported by USAID, International Rescue Committee, and Dubai Cares among others.
SkillEd (skill-ed.org) is a social enterprise, that offers an online e-learning platform, and 2 Android applications (for ‘course following’ and ‘course creation’), that are optimized for use in areas with unreliable internet, limited bandwidth, remote areas, developing countries and disaster areas. The content focus is on skills (finance skills, soft skills, entrepreneurship, business development etc.), the functional focus on ease of use, flexibility and collaboration, and the delivery focus on portability; mobile first, light-weight, offline usage and sharing (via Bluetooth, SD card or USB stick).
SkillEd delivers an integrated solution for blended learning, which focusses on combining a limited number of direct training meetings with mobile learning on simple smartphones or any other device. SkillEd offers all the tools for mobile and blended learning and training under all circumstances (on- and offline). The basic idea behind our approach is, that anyone should be able to follow and build courses in their own language, based on content coming from their setting etc.. The courses can be built containing a rich content of videos, photos, texts, audio fragments, slide-shows, web links, quizzes and assignments. Students can do their assignments remotely, and share them with their teachers.
Since the way of learning can be made very visual (through short video’s, pictures, etc.), it is fit for any user. Courses can be set up flexibly, from straightforwardly explaining how to do something (‘vocational training’), to training through a number of modules of a complex set of skills, while monitoring the progress of students through specific assignments. All materials can be easily produced in any language. The SkillEd approach is “mobile first”, ultra-light weight, flexible, for both on-/offline use, easily transferable offline from phone to phone, and being very much directed to be used in (non-)formal, remote learning settings (vocational/ peer-to-peer training/ Training-of-Trainers/ blended learning settings). SkillEd collaborates currently with partners in Ghana, Benin, Malawi, Kenya, Honduras, Surinam, and The Netherlands.
M-Shule
M-Shule (www.m-shule.com) is the first personalized, mobile learning platform in Africa to combine artificial intelligence with text messaging to deliver tailored tutoring and training to learners in Kenya.
M-Shule’s SMS tuition platform provides Maths and English revision for primary school students, on any phone. Right now all primary learners in Kenya may register and learn for at least 2 weeks for free while at home. In light of the pandemic, M-Shule has developed a special C0VID-19 informational toolkit.
Can’t Wait to Learn provides a highly effective and cost efficient solution to close the education gap for millions of children around the world affected by conflict. It is a digital tablet-based innovation programme providing children access to quality education, in both formal school settings or inside their communities. It offers children the opportunity to (continue to) learn to read, write and count through a self-paced digital game, which is specifically created to reflect their world and context. We work together with Ministries of Education to ensure that learning objectives are based on the national curricula. Children’s progress is monitored and used for further improvements of the programme. The programme is currently operational in Jordan, Lebanon, Sudan, Uganda, Chad and Bangladesh..
In its present form, Can’t Wait to Learn is well positioned and ready to undergo several adaptations to respond to the present COVID-19 crisis.
In the Can’t Wait to Learn model, children usually learn together in groups in a confined safe learning space. The educational materials – in the form of digital games – are stored on tablets. Under present circumstances, children and facilitators are unable to meet in groups. Home-based schooling is required and sharing materials (tablets) is challenging. To adapt to this situation, War Child will tailor Can’t Wait to Learn implementation methods to ensure the safety of children, caregivers, facilitators and staff. While continuously guaranteeing the delivery of quality education that we are used to.
Adaptations include:
– Increase the number of available tablets per country, in order for all the children to have their own tablet.
– Develop a downloadable link which allows children to use core Can’t Wait to Learn materials (instructional videos and (work)books), on other devices such as computers and mobile phones.
– Create a mobile compatible version of Can’t Wait to Learn.
Facts:
There is a LEARNING CRISIS worldwide. 330 million children are in school but are failing to learn. 250 million children cannot read. —Amel Karboul.
Problem:
Parents work hard to provide for bare necessities and sometimes even work two jobs, putting their kids in the cheapest daycare they can find. Kids prior to entering kindergarten in a public school have no access to good books and parents can’t afford or find time to take them to libraries. At most, these kids have access to free YouTube videos, poorly put together animations, videos games full of ads that research shows engage and entertain but have no educational value.
Solution:
http://www.SmartKidzClub.com
Smart Kidz Club “just right” content for young children.
To be used as a tool by parents (not as a toy) to read with their kids 20 minutes a day. Books that matter and are deemed “just right” by early education researchers, that give their kids a global competitive advantage. Smart Kidz Club is closest to authentic reading offering read along books with word highlighting in a natural human narration which research has shown to be the most effective.
It works in rural and remote areas where there is a lack of English teachers, no internet and English is a second language for most people. See how kids in villages in India are learning. Namibia Reads (Nationwide access sponsored by a nonprofit) Smart Kidz Club’s disruptive technology can make an impact at scale for as little as one cup of coffee at your favorite. See the coverage on Namibia National TV https://youtu.be/SYxn-5hsKNo
Contact me if you like to learn more.