Violence against women and girls (VAWG) is preventable. We can prevent violence through multiple pathways: by preventing violence before it occurs, particularly among children and youth, as well as preventing the re-occurrence of violence after it has started.

We can prevent violence not only among those who participate in direct interventions such as couples or parenting programmes, but also to achieve a reduction in violence at a population level, by transforming community norms and practices around gender and violence.

Grants for Digital VAWG Reduction Solutions

What Works to Prevent Violence Impact at Scale Programme seeks proposals for three year innovation grants of GBP 500,000 to women’s rights organizations in the Global South that work on reducing violence against women and girls in humanitarian or development contexts.

They seek proposals to:

Test different delivery platforms or modalities such as media and technology etc.

Test new partnerships e.g. between a digital rights organisation and a women’s right organisations.

Design and test ways to prevent forms of violence that have been under-researched, such as conflict-related sexual violence, technology-facilitated gender-based violence (TFGBV), violence in climate-related or humanitarian emergencies.

Develop approaches to address violence in populations or settings where little experience exists, for example, refugees, ethnic minorities, people with disabilities, or LBT populations.

Applicants must demonstrate that their core work is in the field of VAWG prevention, women’s rights, gender equality, conflict, and digital/technology sectors, and they can create a measurable reduction in VAWG in development and humanitarian contexts, including for the most marginalised women and girls in all their diversities.

Apply Now! Deadline is December 6th, 2024.

