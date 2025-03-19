You Need to Hire an Experienced Digital Product Owner Now

⇓ More from ICTworks

Many international NGOs still struggle to scale digital products and services.

Whether INGOs are building from scratch, building on top of existing solutions or using off the shelf services, there are plenty of inspiring pilots and MVPs (Minimum Viable Products) happening – with some success. But the sector still finds it challenging to break out of single-geo pilots and into multi-country scale.

There are complex, systemic reasons for this: funding, team structure, organisational culture, ways of working, process etc – that can’t be fixed overnight. But one pivotal change can accelerate progress, and the good news is – it’s relatively easy to make:

Hire an experienced Product Owner.

A Product Owner is a common denominator behind every single successfully scaled digital product and service.

A Product Owner is the strategic leader and central force behind a digital product’s vision, development, and success. They bridge the gap between mission goals, user needs, and technical execution, ensuring that every feature, update, and adjustment makes a meaningful impact.

Hire Me! I’m an experienced Digital Product Owner

A Product Owner knows how to translate an INGO’s mission and program objectives into a functional, user-centred digital solution. They know the team needed to make it happen, how to create and manage the roadmap. A Product Owner has a broad understanding of research, design, development and business, and can facilitate productive discussions with all 4 disciplines.

Product Owners know how to break out of single-geo MVPs and move digital services into multi-region, scalable solutions

More INGOs are realising the need for Product Owners, but many make the mistake of assigning this role to existing team members without digital product experience. Critical point: A subject matter expert is not a Product Owner – e.g a GBV expert is not equipped with all the skills required to be a Product Owner of a digital service designed to support survivors of GBV.

Moreover, often these team members who are assigned Product Owner status, are often already overburdened with their existing responsibilities.

The Product Owner is a full-time specialist

It requires technical knowledge and strategic expertise that can’t be ‘got’ in a few meetings. It takes years of practice.

We asked Karina Michel (one of the best Product Owners we have ever worked with – check out Champions and Wazzii) what she thinks is the most critical skill or mindset a Product Owner needs to drive large-scale impact in the INGO sector:

I often find it worrying how frequently the role of Product Owner is undervalued in INGOs, even though they’re often the ones making the magic happen. They’re the glue, bringing together the right people and skills at just the right time. With an almost obsessive curiosity, they constantly anticipate where things might go right—or wrong—and work tirelessly to improve. The Product Owner role often gets confused with that of a Project Manager, but what sets a great Product Owner apart is their consistent focus on the user and the business, delicately balancing the needs of all involved Karina Michael, Karina Michel, Chief Creative & Technology Officer at Girl Effect

Good products require good Product Owners

In a world where digital solutions increasingly drive impact, Product Owners are now central to an INGO’s digital success. By investing in skilled, mission-aligned Product Owners, INGOs can ensure that their digital products don’t just survive—they thrive, creating lasting, meaningful impact for the communities they serve.

If you’re interested in learning more about the role of a Product Owner and how it could transform your digital initiatives, we’d love to share additional insights – and maybe even some recommendations.

Written by Here I am Studio and originally published as What Is a Product Owner, and Why Does Every INGO Need One?

Share this: Email

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Facebook

Reddit

Mastodon

