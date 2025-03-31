Apply Now: $150,000 for Your Humanitarian Technology Innovation

Extreme weather events, conflict, and displacement are escalating and humanitarian relief needs continue to grow, outpacing available resources. We must shift from traditional humanitarian approaches to more adaptive, technology-driven solutions and strategic partnerships to address these complex and interconnected challenges.
Technological advancements can mitigate disasters, enhance emergency response efficiency, and transform the lives of vulnerable communities worldwide.
$150,000 Humanitarian Innovation Accelerator
WFP is launching the second edition of the Humanitarian Innovation Accelerator to find proven, innovative, technology-driven solutions that provide crisis-affected populations with access to information, financial resources, and essential infrastructure.
Established startups, companies, NGOs, and organizations ready to scale impactful solutions for global humanitarian challenges shoudl apply for:
- Hands-on support: Access to a co-creation learning experience designed to refine your solution and activate your path to scale.
- Visibility: A chance to showcase your solution on a global stage to pitch and network with technical experts, industry leaders and investors at the Luxembourg Humanitarian Days.
- Funding: Apply for equity-free funding of up to USD $150,000 to implement your proposed scaling plan over a 12-month sprint.
- Mentorship and Global Access: Participants who receive funding will receive up to 12 months of acceleration support from the WFP Innovation Accelerator and relevant partners through the duration of the sprint.
WFP strongly encourage applications from organizations implementing solutions in the following regions: Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, Chad, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Haiti, Iraq, Laos, Lebanon, Libya,, Mali, Mozambique, Myanmar Niger, Palestine, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria, Ukraine and Yemen.
