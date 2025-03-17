Apply Now: $200,000 for Internet Freedom Funding

⇓ More from ICTworks

Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion, expression, and the press, including the right to seek, receive, and impart information without interference through any media – and that the best way to protect these freedoms is to passionately support a free and open internet.

Internet Freedom Funding

The Internet Freedom Fund supports innovative global internet freedom projects. These projects are focused on technology development and implementation, but can also include applied research, convenings, and digital security projects. They include:

Creating new, open-source circumvention technologies

Taking an existing open-source internet freedom technology and improving upon its security, usability, and adaptability

Developing content redistribution methods to aid in content access behind government firewalls

Next-generation tools

Improving security standards, quality assurance, and best practices within core infrastructure projects

Improving accessibility and usability of existing projects

The Fund prioritizes projects coming from individuals or organizations who are applying for the first time, identify as under-represented within the field, and address areas that are underfunded. Ideal applicants seek funding between $50,000 and $200,000 for efforts between 6 and 12 months.

Funding awards are performance-based contracts signed directly with the applicant or applicants. Funding is dispersed upon completion of stated objectives, activities, and deliverables per a schedule outlined in the contract.

