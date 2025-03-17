⇓ More from ICTworks

Apply Now: $200,000 for Internet Freedom Funding

By Wayan Vota on March 17, 2025

Internet Access Funding

Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion, expression, and the press, including the right to seek, receive, and impart information without interference through any media – and that the best way to protect these freedoms is to passionately support a free and open internet.

Internet Freedom Funding

The Internet Freedom Fund supports innovative global internet freedom projects. These projects are focused on technology development and implementation, but can also include applied research, convenings, and digital security projects. They include:

  • Creating new, open-source circumvention technologies
  • Taking an existing open-source internet freedom technology and improving upon its security, usability, and adaptability
  • Developing content redistribution methods to aid in content access behind government firewalls
  • Next-generation tools
  • Improving security standards, quality assurance, and best practices within core infrastructure projects
  • Improving accessibility and usability of existing projects

The Fund prioritizes projects coming from individuals or organizations who are applying for the first time, identify as under-represented within the field, and address areas that are underfunded. Ideal applicants seek funding between $50,000 and $200,000 for efforts between 6 and 12 months.

Funding awards are performance-based contracts signed directly with the applicant or applicants. Funding is dispersed upon completion of stated objectives, activities, and deliverables per a schedule outlined in the contract.

More Funding Opportunities

Do you want to get startup investments for a technology business? Or learn how to win more contracts? Then please sign up now to get our email updates. We are constantly publishing new funding opportunities.

Filed Under: Funding
More About: , ,

Written by
Wayan Vota co-founded ICTworks. He also co-founded Technology Salon, MERL Tech, ICTforAg, ICT4Djobs, ICT4Drinks, JadedAid, Kurante, OLPC News and a few other things. Opinions expressed here are his own and do not reflect the position of his employer, any of its entities, or any ICTWorks sponsor.
Stay Current with ICTworksGet Regular Updates via Email

13 Comments to “Apply Now: $200,000 for Internet Freedom Funding”

  1. Collins Obasogie says:
    March 17, 2025 at 5:11 am

    I am interested in applying for Internet Freedom Funding. I would like to know how to proceed with this.

    Thank You
    Collins

    Reply
  2. Olawale Sulaiman Dele says:
    March 17, 2025 at 5:20 am

    I have interest in internet freedom funding

    Reply
    • Kelechi Achike says:
      March 17, 2025 at 11:48 am

      I want to apply for Internet Freedom funding because the goals align with the niche I’m working on. Kindly guide me on how to proceed

      Reply
  3. Kelly Vin says:
    March 17, 2025 at 8:45 am

    I am interested in applying for internet freedom funding

    Reply
  4. simba richard says:
    March 17, 2025 at 10:11 am

    sso innovative in data and information dessimination,

    research, education and communication.

    Reply
  5. Ian says:
    March 17, 2025 at 11:35 am

    I am interested in applying for internet freedom funding….

    Reply
  6. Suzan Nabaweesi says:
    March 17, 2025 at 11:57 am

    Am interested in applying for internet freedom funding, how what are the procedures?

    Reply
  7. Nzolantima Swasisa says:
    March 17, 2025 at 3:31 pm

    Hi ICT Work team,

    I would like to apply for the Internet Freedom Funding
    Please send me he application form

    Sincerely,
    Nzolantima

    Reply
  8. Emmanuel Mutai says:
    March 17, 2025 at 3:45 pm

    I’m Interested in applying for internet freedom funding

    Reply
  9. Lee Felsenstein says:
    March 17, 2025 at 3:56 pm

    I’m at the point in the creation of a new version of Community Memory where additional resources will be needed for prototype and pilot phases. I’ve written a book that explains where this came from, its history and where it’s going – see the website for details.

    Reply
  10. Chris uzoh says:
    March 18, 2025 at 3:22 am

    I am interested in Internet freedom funding.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

*

*