Apply Now: $200,000 for Internet Freedom Funding

Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion, expression, and the press, including the right to seek, receive, and impart information without interference through any media – and that the best way to protect these freedoms is to passionately support a free and open internet.
Internet Freedom Funding
The Internet Freedom Fund supports innovative global internet freedom projects. These projects are focused on technology development and implementation, but can also include applied research, convenings, and digital security projects. They include:
- Creating new, open-source circumvention technologies
- Taking an existing open-source internet freedom technology and improving upon its security, usability, and adaptability
- Developing content redistribution methods to aid in content access behind government firewalls
- Next-generation tools
- Improving security standards, quality assurance, and best practices within core infrastructure projects
- Improving accessibility and usability of existing projects
The Fund prioritizes projects coming from individuals or organizations who are applying for the first time, identify as under-represented within the field, and address areas that are underfunded. Ideal applicants seek funding between $50,000 and $200,000 for efforts between 6 and 12 months.
Funding awards are performance-based contracts signed directly with the applicant or applicants. Funding is dispersed upon completion of stated objectives, activities, and deliverables per a schedule outlined in the contract.
More Funding Opportunities
Do you want to get startup investments for a technology business? Or learn how to win more contracts? Then please sign up now to get our email updates. We are constantly publishing new funding opportunities.
I am interested in applying for Internet Freedom Funding. I would like to know how to proceed with this.
Thank You
Collins
I have interest in internet freedom funding
I want to apply for Internet Freedom funding because the goals align with the niche I’m working on. Kindly guide me on how to proceed
I am interested in applying for internet freedom funding
I’m interested in applying for Internet Freedom Funding
sso innovative in data and information dessimination,
research, education and communication.
I am interested in applying for internet freedom funding….
Am interested in applying for internet freedom funding, how what are the procedures?
Hi ICT Work team,
I would like to apply for the Internet Freedom Funding
Please send me he application form
Sincerely,
Nzolantima
I’m Interested in applying for internet freedom funding
Intrested in applying for ICT
I’m at the point in the creation of a new version of Community Memory where additional resources will be needed for prototype and pilot phases. I’ve written a book that explains where this came from, its history and where it’s going – see the website for details.
I am interested in Internet freedom funding.