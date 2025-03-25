⇓ More from ICTworks

Technology can transform our ability to help those in need. The convergence of artificial intelligence and digital public infrastructure (DPI) represents one of the most promising developments in international development, particularly for serving vulnerable populations in low- and middle-income countries.

Integrating AI into DPI could drive unprecedented improvements in public service delivery, economic inclusion, and governance. However, recent research shows this convergence also introduces significant challenges that must be navigated to unlock the full potential of these technologies.

The Power of AI-Enhanced Digital Public Infrastructure

Imagine being able to serve refugees in their native language, instantly verify identities without paper documents, and provide personalized aid recommendations based on each family’s specific needs. This isn’t science fiction – it’s happening now through the integration of AI with digital public infrastructure.

Take language barriers, for instance. In India, the Bhashini system uses AI-powered translation to help citizens access digital services in their local languages. This breakthrough is crucial for humanitarian work, where we often struggle to communicate effectively with diverse populations. AI-powered translation can help ensure that no one is left behind due to language barriers.

But language is just the beginning. DPI provides the essential infrastructure for digital economies, enabling governments to deliver services at scale. This includes platforms for digital identity (like India’s Aadhaar), digital payments (such as Brazil’s Pix), and data exchange systems (like Estonia’s X-Road).

AI can enhance DPI through fraud prevention, personalized service delivery, and streamline access in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). There are three more benefits:

Artificial Intelligence + DPI Challenges to Address

Despite its potential, the integration of AI and DPI is not without obstacles. Several technical, political, and ethical challenges must be addressed to realize their full benefits.

AI + Digital Public Infrastructure Next Steps

Despite these challenges, the potential benefits of combining AI and DPI are too significant to ignore. Here’s what humanitarian organizations should consider:

Start Small: Begin with focused AI implementations that address clear needs, like language translation or fraud detection. Prioritize Inclusion: Ensure digital systems are accessible to all populations you serve, particularly marginalized communities. Build Trust: Be transparent about how AI is being used and implement strong privacy protections. Monitor Costs: Carefully evaluate the cost-benefit ratio of AI implementations, focusing on solutions that are sustainable in your context. Collaborate: Work with governments and tech providers to ensure AI-enhanced digital systems meet humanitarian needs while respecting privacy and security requirements.

The integration of AI and DPI represents a powerful opportunity to improve humanitarian aid delivery. While challenges exist, thoughtful implementation can help us create more effective, inclusive, and efficient systems for serving vulnerable populations. We should embrace these technologies while ensuring they’re deployed responsibly and ethically.

A synopsis of Interactions Between Artificial Intelligence and Digital Public Infrastructure: Concepts, Benefits, and Challenges by Sarosh Nagar and David Eaves

