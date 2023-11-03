Save the Date: GDDF 2024 Returns on June 12-13

⇓ More from ICTworks

The Global Digital Development Forum (GDDF) is returning for another year on June 12-13th 2024. This will be a best-in-class hybrid event with high-quality interactive virtual and in-person sessions around the world.

We plan to have a large in-person convening in Washington, DC and multi-country satellite events around the world that we are calling GDDFx experiences. These locally-driven programs will feature sessions broadcast from GDDFx locations, with a choreographed handoff between sessions and locations as we circle the globe.

We will be releasing a call for sessions soon, before the end of the year.

USAID will be a core organizer. If you are interested in getting involved or sponsoring, write to info at techchange [dot] org.