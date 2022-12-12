Apply Now: $100,000 for Your Climate Change Resilience Solutions

⇓ More from ICTworks

UNICEF’s Children’s Climate Risk Index reveals that 1 billion children (nearly half of the world’s child population) are at ‘extremely high risk’ of the devastating impacts of climate change.

Investing extensively in climate adaptation and resilience measures can provide the most effective solution to reduce children’s overall climate risk and the loss and damage of climate change, and increase the resilience of children and their communities to current and future shocks. We must adapt critical services, including water, sanitation and hygiene systems, health and education services to protect the most vulnerable from the worst impacts of the already changing climate.

$100,000 UNICEF Grants for Climate Startups

The UNICEF Venture Fund is looking to make up to US$100,000 in equity-free investments to provide early stage (seed) finance to for-profit technology start-ups that have the potential to address climate change with new ideas for climate analytics and forecasts, greener economies, climate and disaster risk mitigation, carbon offsetting, or emission reduction.

Startups that leverage a frontier technology such as drones, blockchain, extended reality, artificial intelligence, machine learning, or novel data science are eligible if their product is registered in one of UNICEF’s programme countries, is a working prototype, has demonstrated results and is (or could be) open-source licensed.

The Innovation Fund provides money, technical support and a network to help such companies grow. Funded projects will be connected to other similar early-stage projects in other countries, which should enable projects to develop faster and better. The Innovation Fund does not take equity, instead UNICEF requires that all code, content or hardware developed and tested be open source and be publicly available.

Apply Now! Deadline is January 9, 2023

