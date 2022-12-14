10 Insights from the Mobile Internet Connectivity Report 2022

Over the past five years, nearly 1.4 billion people have gained access to the internet through a mobile phone and by the end of 2021, 55% of the world’s population was using mobile internet. This is providing people with access to critical information and services such as healthcare, education, e-commerce, financial services and income-generating opportunities.

Mobile is the primary – and in some cases only – way most people in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) access the internet, particularly for women and those living in rural areas. While mobile has been driving digital inclusion, there remain significant connectivity gaps, with 3.6 billion people who still cannot realise the benefit of the internet, either because they are not covered by a mobile broadband network or, more often, because they face other barriers to using mobile internet.

The COVID-19 pandemic reinforced the importance of getting access to the internet. Mobile phones enabled people to mitigate some of the negative impacts of the pandemic by providing ongoing access to information and services online when movement was restricted. However, the lingering effects of the pandemic and the unequal global economic recovery threaten to exacerbate inequalities.

In 2021, the situation worsened for those who are already the most likely to be digitally excluded – the poorest 40% of the world’s population, those with low education and women. This highlights the importance of continuing to monitor the impact of the pandemic on digital inclusion, particularly among those most affected.

The State of Mobile Internet Connectivity 2022 analyses the trends over the last five years; in particular, it focuses on trends since 2019, before the onset of the pandemic. Mobile internet connectivity is not just about coverage but also ensuring that people are able to use the internet to meet their needs.

As defined by a multi-stakeholder working group as part of the United Nations Secretary-General’s Roadmap for Digital Cooperation, “meaningful connectivity” is about ensuring users have a safe, satisfying, enriching and productive online experience that is affordable. This requires an examination of the key barriers and enablers to meaningful connectivity, including infrastructure, affordability, skills, safety and security, and relevant content and services, each of which are considered in this report.

10 Insights from 2022 Mobile Internet Connectivity Report