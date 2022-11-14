Apply Now: $5 Million for Innovative Climate Technology Solutions

⇓ More from ICTworks

Open data and advanced digital tools, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, are unlocking information about our planet that governments, researchers and nonprofits need to take quick and decisive climate action – and ensure those actions have results. There is a unique opportunity now to bring the best of what technology can offer to ensure we have the information and tools we all need to build a more sustainable future on Earth for everyone.

$5 Million Google Impact Challenge

Google Impact Challenge is an open call for solutions that expand our understanding of climate change through data, thereby informing our actions and strategies. Selected organizations will receive $5M USD in funding, along with access to Google’s technical expertise and products, to deliver:

Projects that map emissions on a global scale;

Programs that show people the most effective places to restore ecosystems;

Solutions that help small businesses understand their carbon footprint.

Google seeks transformational solutions that have potential for global impact with collaboration between multiple organizations, as coalitions may be helpful for achieving scale. Projects should drive tangible, real world impact for both the climate and people and be grounded in data and research. Applications can also propose innovative applications of existing technology with well-developed and realistic execution plans.

Apply Now: Deadline is November 30, 2022

