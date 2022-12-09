Almost 10 years ago, we predicted that the rise of advanced algorithms and open data would converge and a computer could to do your international development job one day. At the time, natural language processing that good seemed fanciful.
Fast forward to three years ago, and in our exploration of chatbot technology we showed that you could not tell the difference between computer or human generated text. When presented with five text passages and asked which were written by machines, almost everyone failed the Bot or Not test.
Now the Internet is captivated by ChatGPT, the newest massive language model trained on vast amounts of data from the internet written by humans. It produces text that maximizes the similarity between outputs and the dataset the models were trained on. Or to put it in simple, human terms, it gives you back what you’ve written, with input from many, many others.
Examples of ChatGPT Coming for Your Job
If we test ChatGPT on international development questions… well the answers speak for themselves with common questions we hear from donor and humanitarian organization staff. Who needs a marketing team when ChatGPT can give you answers like these?
Human Prompt for Digital Development
How can USAID implementing partners use information and communication technologies to improve development outcomes?
Unedited ChatGPT Response
USAID implementing partners can use information and communication technologies, or ICTs, to improve development outcomes in a variety of ways. For example, ICTs can be used to collect and analyze data on development projects, which can help organizations make more informed decisions about how to allocate resources and target interventions. ICTs can also be used to improve communication and coordination among organizations, stakeholders, and beneficiaries, which can help ensure that development projects are implemented effectively and efficiently. Additionally, ICTs can be used to provide training and education to communities, which can help improve access to information and knowledge and support the development of new skills and capabilities.
Human Prompt on Artificial Intelligence
What risks should we worry about when artificial intelligence is unleashed on poor people in the countries of Africa
Unedited ChatGPT Response
There are several potential risks to consider when using artificial intelligence in the countries of Africa. One risk is that AI systems may not be designed or trained with the specific needs and context of African communities in mind, which could lead to outcomes that are not beneficial for those communities. Another risk is that AI systems may perpetuate or amplify existing biases and inequalities, which could exacerbate existing social and economic challenges. Additionally, there is a risk that the use of AI could lead to job loss and other economic disruptions, which could have negative consequences for people in Africa who are already vulnerable. It is important for organizations and individuals using AI in Africa to carefully consider these risks and take steps to mitigate them.
Human Prompt that’s too real
Which is tool better for mobile data collection: CommCare or Open Data Kit?
Unedited ChatGPT Response
It is difficult to say which tool is better for mobile data collection, as both CommCare and Open Data Kit (ODK) have their own strengths and weaknesses. CommCare is a commercial product that is developed and maintained by Dimagi, Inc. It is a feature-rich platform that offers a wide range of tools and features for data collection, management, and analysis. ODK, on the other hand, is an open-source platform that is developed and maintained by a community of volunteers. It is a more flexible and customizable platform, but it may not have as many built-in features as CommCare. Ultimately, the best tool for mobile data collection will depend on the specific needs and requirements of the organization or individual using the tool.
ChatGPT Limitations (For Now)
As you can see, ChatGPT returns really good responses, In fact, many of the answers read better than some proposals we’ve seen. How long before much of the common language we see on websites and in proposals is actually written by machines? How much is already machine-generated and we just don’t realize it? Pop Quiz: was this very post written by ChatGPT?
Luckily, there are still times when computers fail the Turing Test. Here is when ChatGPT fails, and why Wayan gets to keep his job today:
Human Prompt on the Digital Strategy
How will the USAID Digital Strategy impact development outcomes in low and middle income countries?
Unedited ChatGPT Response
I’m sorry, but I am not able to browse the internet and do not have information about the USAID Digital Strategy. I am a large language model trained by OpenAI and do not have access to current information. My training data comes from a wide variety of sources, but my knowledge is limited to what I was trained on and I do not have the ability to update my knowledge.
Human Prompt for Humanitarian Hunger Games
Define a game where each player is given a technology innovation that they use to help poor people and win more money from donors
Unedited ChatGPT Response
A game where each player is given a technology innovation that they use to help poor people and win more money from donors could be called “Tech for Good.” In this game, players would be given a specific technology innovation, such as a drone, a mobile app, or a biometric system, and they would have to use it to help poor people in a specific location. For example, a player might use a drone to deliver medical supplies to a remote village, or a mobile app to connect smallholder farmers with markets.
As players use their technology innovations to help poor people, they would earn points or rewards. These rewards could be in the form of virtual currency, which players could use to purchase additional technology innovations or other resources that would help them help more people. Additionally, players could earn real-world rewards, such as grants or funding from donors, by demonstrating the impact of their technology innovations on the lives of poor people.
The ultimate goal of the game would be to use technology to help as many poor people as possible, and to earn as much funding as possible from donors. The player who is able to demonstrate the greatest impact and earn the most funding would be declared the winner.
Human Prompt Testing ChatGPT Musical Skills
Write a song about the misuse of digital identity technology in India
Unedited ChatGPT Response
Verse 1:
In India, the misuse of digital identity
Is a serious and growing concern.
With Aadhaar and other systems in place,
It’s easier than ever to steal someone’s face.
Chorus:
Digital identity, oh what a tragedy
When it’s used to exploit and deceive
Digital identity, oh what a travesty
When it’s used to violate and control
Verse 2:
The government says it’s for the people’s good
But who’s to say that it won’t be misused
By hackers and criminals, by those in power
Who use it to watch and to keep us in line
Chorus:
Digital identity, oh what a tragedy
When it’s used to exploit and deceive
Digital identity, oh what a travesty
When it’s used to violate and control
Verse 3:
We must be careful, we must be wise
In how we use this technology
We must demand our privacy, our rights
And fight to protect ourselves from their lies
Chorus:
Digital identity, oh what a tragedy
When it’s used to exploit and deceive
Digital identity, oh what a travesty
When it’s used to violate and control
Please write 3 paragraphs explaining how Chemonics can be defeated in the USAID procurement process
There are several ways that Chemonics, or any other company, can be defeated in the USAID procurement process. One way is by competing companies submitting stronger and more competitive proposals. In the USAID procurement process, proposals are evaluated based on a number of factors, including the technical approach, the proposed budget, and the qualifications and experience of the team. If a competing company is able to demonstrate a superior approach, budget, and team, they may be more likely to win the contract.
Another way that Chemonics can be defeated in the USAID procurement process is by competing companies highlighting any past performance issues or ethical concerns. USAID takes past performance and ethics into consideration when evaluating proposals, and if a competing company is able to demonstrate that Chemonics has had past performance issues or ethical concerns, this could impact their ability to win the contract.
Finally, Chemonics can be defeated in the USAID procurement process by competing companies forming strategic partnerships or alliances with other organizations. USAID often encourages collaboration and partnerships in its procurement processes, and if a competing company is able to demonstrate a strong network of partners and allies, this could give them a competitive advantage. By working together, competing companies can pool their resources and expertise, and present a more compelling proposal to USAID.
Write a poem in iambic pentameter about the risks of using new technology innovations on poor people in Southeast Asia without their consent
In Southeast Asia, the use of new technology
Brings risks that must be carefully weighed.
Innovation can bring great benefits, to be sure,
But without consent, it can also be a burden.
To those who live in poverty and lack,
New technology can seem like a miracle.
It promises to lift them out of their despair,
And bring them into a brighter, more hopeful future.
But without their consent, this gift can be a curse.
It can be used to exploit and deceive,
And leave the poor more vulnerable than before.
It can be used to silence and oppress,
And rob them of their dignity and their rights.
We must be careful, then, in how we use
These new technology innovations.
We must consider the risks and the costs,
And work to ensure that all voices are heard.
Only then can we truly hope to see
The benefits of technology reach
Those who need it most, and bring them the hope
That they so desperately need and deserve.
Write 4 paragraphs on how chatbots can improve healthcare services in Uganda that reduce HIV and increase childhood immunizations
One way that chatbots can improve healthcare services in Uganda is by providing people with access to information and support related to HIV prevention and treatment. For example, a chatbot could be used to provide people with information about how to protect themselves from HIV, where to get tested, and what to do if they test positive. This could help reduce the stigma and fear surrounding HIV, and encourage more people to get tested and seek treatment if needed.
Another way that chatbots could improve healthcare services in Uganda is by helping to increase childhood immunizations. Many children in Uganda do not receive all of the vaccines they need, which can leave them vulnerable to preventable diseases. A chatbot could be used to provide parents and caregivers with information about the importance of vaccines, and where to go to get their children vaccinated. This could help increase vaccination rates and protect more children from disease.
Additionally, chatbots could be used to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of healthcare services in Uganda. For example, a chatbot could be used to streamline the appointment-making process, which could help reduce wait times and make it easier for people to access care. Chatbots could also be used to collect data on healthcare services, which could help organizations identify areas where services could be improved.
Overall, the use of chatbots in healthcare has the potential to make a significant impact in Uganda by providing people with access to information and support, increasing childhood immunization rates, and improving the efficiency and effectiveness of healthcare services. By leveraging the power of technology, chatbots could help reduce the impact of HIV and other health challenges in Uganda.
Write a limerick about Indonesians using blockchain to assert formal control of indigenous land rights
There once was a group in Indonesia
Whose land rights were often denied-a
They used blockchain to claim
Their ownership of the terrain
And now they can’t be pushed aside-a!
Explain when to use the digital principles to improve education management information systems deployment in Latin America
The digital principles can be used to improve the deployment of education management information systems (EMIS) in Latin America at any stage of the EMIS development and implementation process. The digital principles are a set of guidelines and recommendations for using digital technologies in development and humanitarian contexts. They include principles such as inclusion, empowerment, interoperability, and sustainability, which can be applied to the design, development, and deployment of EMIS in Latin America.
For example, the principle of inclusion suggests that digital technologies should be designed and implemented in ways that are accessible and usable by all members of the community, including marginalized and vulnerable groups. This could be applied to the design of EMIS in Latin America by ensuring that the systems are easy to use and understand, and that they take into account the needs and preferences of different user groups.
The principle of empowerment suggests that digital technologies should be used to support and enable people to take control of their own development and make their own decisions. This could be applied to the deployment of EMIS in Latin America by ensuring that the systems are transparent and accountable, and that they provide users with the information and tools they need to make informed decisions about their own education and development.
Overall, the digital principles can be used at any stage of the EMIS development and implementation process in Latin America to help ensure that the systems are inclusive, empowering, interoperable, and sustainable. By applying the digital principles, organizations and governments can help ensure that EMIS in Latin America are effective and impactful, and support the education and development of people in the region.
What is the value of a Facebook Like on a post written by a humanitarian organizations?
The value of a Facebook Like on a post written by a humanitarian organization is difficult to determine, as it depends on a variety of factors and can vary widely. In general, a Facebook Like on a post written by a humanitarian organization can indicate that the post has resonated with the person who liked it, and that they support the work of the organization. This can be valuable for the organization, as it can help to increase their visibility and reach, and potentially engage more people with their work.
However, the value of a Facebook Like is not always clear or consistent. For example, a Facebook Like on a post written by a humanitarian organization may not necessarily indicate that the person who liked it has actually read or understood the content of the post. Additionally, the value of a Facebook Like may be limited by the algorithms that Facebook uses to determine which posts are shown to users, which can limit the visibility and reach of the post even if it receives many likes.
Overall, the value of a Facebook Like on a post written by a humanitarian organization is likely to be limited, but it can still be a useful indicator of engagement and support. Organizations should consider the potential value of Facebook Likes as part of their overall social media strategy, but they should not rely on them as the sole measure of the impact or success of their work.
Is it more effective to donate money to Mercy Corps or to volunteer with IESC?
It is difficult to say whether it is more effective to donate money to Mercy Corps or to volunteer with the International Executive Service Corps (IESC) without more information about the specific context and needs of the situation. Both Mercy Corps and IESC are well-respected organizations that do important work to support development and humanitarian efforts around the world. However, the effectiveness of their work will depend on a variety of factors, including the specific programs and projects they are implementing, the needs of the communities they are working with, and the availability and impact of other resources and support.
In general, donating money to an organization like Mercy Corps can be an effective way to support their work, as it can provide them with the resources they need to implement their programs and projects. Volunteering with an organization like IESC, on the other hand, can be an effective way to provide expertise and support that may not be available through financial donations. Ultimately, the most effective approach will depend on the specific needs and circumstances of the situation, and it may be best to consider both donating money and volunteering as potential options.
Write a story about an aid worker saving a child with quick use of WhatsApp
There was once an aid worker named Sarah, who was working in a remote village in Africa. One day, she received a message on WhatsApp from a local community leader, who told her that a child in the village was very sick and needed urgent medical attention. Sarah immediately mobilized her team, and using the GPS coordinates provided by the community leader, they were able to locate the child and assess her condition.
The child was suffering from severe malnutrition and dehydration, and without immediate intervention, she would not survive. Sarah and her team quickly decided to use WhatsApp to communicate with other aid workers in the region, and to coordinate the delivery of medical supplies and personnel to the village. Within a few hours, they had assembled a team of doctors, nurses, and support staff, and they had loaded a truck with medical supplies.
Using WhatsApp to coordinate their efforts, Sarah and her team were able to quickly and efficiently transport the medical supplies and personnel to the village, and they were able to provide the child with the care she needed. Thanks to their quick action and use of technology, the child was able to recover, and she was able to return to her family and community.
Sarah and her team were grateful that they were able to use WhatsApp to save the child’s life, and they were proud of the impact that their work was having in the region.
Where can I find high-quality chief of party candidates for an upcoming USAID RFP?
There are several potential sources for high-quality chief of party candidates for an upcoming USAID request for proposal (RFP). One potential source is other organizations that have previously worked with USAID, as these organizations may have experienced and qualified chief of party candidates who are familiar with USAID’s policies, procedures, and requirements. Additionally, professional organizations and networks, such as the USAID Contractors and Grantees Association and the USAID Alumni Association, can be a good source of potential chief of party candidates.
Another potential source for high-quality chief of party candidates is job boards and career websites that focus on development and humanitarian work. These websites often have listings for chief of party positions, and they can be a good place to search for qualified candidates who have relevant experience and skills. Additionally, networking and networking events can be a valuable source of potential chief of party candidates. By attending conferences and other events, organizations can connect with other professionals who may be interested in serving as chief of party for an upcoming USAID RFP.
Overall, there are many potential sources for high-quality chief of party candidates for an upcoming USAID RFP, including other organizations that have worked with USAID, professional organizations and networks, job boards and career websites, and networking events. By searching and networking with these sources, organizations can identify potential chief of party candidates who have the experience and skills they need to succeed in this important role.