Almost 10 years ago, we predicted that the rise of advanced algorithms and open data would converge and a computer could to do your international development job one day. At the time, natural language processing that good seemed fanciful.

Fast forward to three years ago, and in our exploration of chatbot technology we showed that you could not tell the difference between computer or human generated text. When presented with five text passages and asked which were written by machines, almost everyone failed the Bot or Not test.

Now the Internet is captivated by ChatGPT, the newest massive language model trained on vast amounts of data from the internet written by humans. It produces text that maximizes the similarity between outputs and the dataset the models were trained on. Or to put it in simple, human terms, it gives you back what you’ve written, with input from many, many others.

Examples of ChatGPT Coming for Your Job

If we test ChatGPT on international development questions… well the answers speak for themselves with common questions we hear from donor and humanitarian organization staff. Who needs a marketing team when ChatGPT can give you answers like these?

Human Prompt for Digital Development

How can USAID implementing partners use information and communication technologies to improve development outcomes?

Unedited ChatGPT Response

USAID implementing partners can use information and communication technologies, or ICTs, to improve development outcomes in a variety of ways. For example, ICTs can be used to collect and analyze data on development projects, which can help organizations make more informed decisions about how to allocate resources and target interventions. ICTs can also be used to improve communication and coordination among organizations, stakeholders, and beneficiaries, which can help ensure that development projects are implemented effectively and efficiently. Additionally, ICTs can be used to provide training and education to communities, which can help improve access to information and knowledge and support the development of new skills and capabilities.

Human Prompt on Artificial Intelligence

What risks should we worry about when artificial intelligence is unleashed on poor people in the countries of Africa

Unedited ChatGPT Response

There are several potential risks to consider when using artificial intelligence in the countries of Africa. One risk is that AI systems may not be designed or trained with the specific needs and context of African communities in mind, which could lead to outcomes that are not beneficial for those communities. Another risk is that AI systems may perpetuate or amplify existing biases and inequalities, which could exacerbate existing social and economic challenges. Additionally, there is a risk that the use of AI could lead to job loss and other economic disruptions, which could have negative consequences for people in Africa who are already vulnerable. It is important for organizations and individuals using AI in Africa to carefully consider these risks and take steps to mitigate them.

Human Prompt that’s too real

Which is tool better for mobile data collection: CommCare or Open Data Kit?

Unedited ChatGPT Response

It is difficult to say which tool is better for mobile data collection, as both CommCare and Open Data Kit (ODK) have their own strengths and weaknesses. CommCare is a commercial product that is developed and maintained by Dimagi, Inc. It is a feature-rich platform that offers a wide range of tools and features for data collection, management, and analysis. ODK, on the other hand, is an open-source platform that is developed and maintained by a community of volunteers. It is a more flexible and customizable platform, but it may not have as many built-in features as CommCare. Ultimately, the best tool for mobile data collection will depend on the specific needs and requirements of the organization or individual using the tool.

ChatGPT Limitations (For Now)

As you can see, ChatGPT returns really good responses, In fact, many of the answers read better than some proposals we’ve seen. How long before much of the common language we see on websites and in proposals is actually written by machines? How much is already machine-generated and we just don’t realize it? Pop Quiz: was this very post written by ChatGPT?

Luckily, there are still times when computers fail the Turing Test. Here is when ChatGPT fails, and why Wayan gets to keep his job today:

Human Prompt on the Digital Strategy

How will the USAID Digital Strategy impact development outcomes in low and middle income countries?

Unedited ChatGPT Response

I’m sorry, but I am not able to browse the internet and do not have information about the USAID Digital Strategy. I am a large language model trained by OpenAI and do not have access to current information. My training data comes from a wide variety of sources, but my knowledge is limited to what I was trained on and I do not have the ability to update my knowledge.

If you are fascinated by ChatGPT and other emerging machine learning technologies, then you should sign up for Technology Salons, where real humans will debate real issues in-person, in 2023.

Human Prompt for Humanitarian Hunger Games

Define a game where each player is given a technology innovation that they use to help poor people and win more money from donors

Unedited ChatGPT Response

A game where each player is given a technology innovation that they use to help poor people and win more money from donors could be called “Tech for Good.” In this game, players would be given a specific technology innovation, such as a drone, a mobile app, or a biometric system, and they would have to use it to help poor people in a specific location. For example, a player might use a drone to deliver medical supplies to a remote village, or a mobile app to connect smallholder farmers with markets.

As players use their technology innovations to help poor people, they would earn points or rewards. These rewards could be in the form of virtual currency, which players could use to purchase additional technology innovations or other resources that would help them help more people. Additionally, players could earn real-world rewards, such as grants or funding from donors, by demonstrating the impact of their technology innovations on the lives of poor people.

The ultimate goal of the game would be to use technology to help as many poor people as possible, and to earn as much funding as possible from donors. The player who is able to demonstrate the greatest impact and earn the most funding would be declared the winner.

Human Prompt Testing ChatGPT Musical Skills

Write a song about the misuse of digital identity technology in India

Unedited ChatGPT Response

Verse 1:

In India, the misuse of digital identity

Is a serious and growing concern.

With Aadhaar and other systems in place,

It’s easier than ever to steal someone’s face.

Chorus:

Digital identity, oh what a tragedy

When it’s used to exploit and deceive

Digital identity, oh what a travesty

When it’s used to violate and control

Verse 2:

The government says it’s for the people’s good

But who’s to say that it won’t be misused

By hackers and criminals, by those in power

Who use it to watch and to keep us in line

Chorus:

Digital identity, oh what a tragedy

When it’s used to exploit and deceive

Digital identity, oh what a travesty

When it’s used to violate and control

Verse 3:

We must be careful, we must be wise

In how we use this technology

We must demand our privacy, our rights

And fight to protect ourselves from their lies

Chorus:

Digital identity, oh what a tragedy

When it’s used to exploit and deceive

Digital identity, oh what a travesty

When it’s used to violate and control

