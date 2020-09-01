Apply Now: $250,000 Cisco Youth Leadership Award for Tech Innovation

⇓ More from ICTworks

Around the world, countless people face daily inequalities. There’s no country in the world where girls and women have equal opportunities to boys and men. The world’s poorest people suffer most from the climate crisis, despite contributing the least to the problem.

These challenges are spurring people around the world to take action and create change. Global Citizen is a movement of engaged citizens who are using their collective voice to end extreme poverty by 2030.

$250,000 Cisco Youth Leadership Award

Cisco Youth Leadership Award recognizes a young person positively impacting the world, demonstrate the impact that young people are having on achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, and accelerate global problem solving.

Applicants should be an individual aged 18-30 who has contributed meaningfully towards the goal of ending extreme poverty, aligned with an organization that can demonstrate a track-record of measurable impact at scale over the last 3-5 years advancing one or more of the Global Goals.

The award includes a US$250,000 prize paid to the organization to which the individual contributes. The aligned organization should use an IT-based solution that produces greater impact, at a lower cost, higher quality, with stronger outcomes – and also enables specific metrics for social outcome to be gathered and reported.

Apply Now! Deadline is Sept 20, 2020

