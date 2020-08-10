Apply Now: $1,000,000 for African Online Safety Solutions from Google

Over 500 million people have access to the Internet on the African continent – 40% of the population. Over 250 million Africans use smartphones for going online.
This Internet, smartphone and mobile network usage has created extraordinary new opportunities for economic development. However, Internet access, especially by novice users, comes with safety concerns, including:
- Identify theft
- Bullying and harassment
- Sex trafficking
- Hate crimes
- Terrorist recruitment and promotion
- Mis or disinformation
- Financial scams
$1 Million Africa Online Safety Fund
The Africa Online Safety Fund has a $1 million commitment from Google.org. It will support innovative existing and new solutions to address women and children’s online safety with two categories of funding:
- Catalytic projects will receive $10,000 in grant funding for small, targeted, and locally or culturally specific interventions.
- Transformative projects will receive $100,000 for large-scale interventions reaching multiple geographies
The Fund is prioritizing applications that will impact communities in Côte d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa.
Apply Now! Deadline is August 21, 2020
How do I apply for the grand funding of $1 Million Africa online fund? I would like to know the procedure to follow.