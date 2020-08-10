Apply Now: $1,000,000 for African Online Safety Solutions from Google

⇓ More from ICTworks

Over 500 million people have access to the Internet on the African continent – 40% of the population. Over 250 million Africans use smartphones for going online.

This Internet, smartphone and mobile network usage has created extraordinary new opportunities for economic development. However, Internet access, especially by novice users, comes with safety concerns, including:

Identify theft

Bullying and harassment

Sex trafficking

Hate crimes

Terrorist recruitment and promotion

Mis or disinformation

Financial scams

$1 Million Africa Online Safety Fund

The Africa Online Safety Fund has a $1 million commitment from Google.org. It will support innovative existing and new solutions to address women and children’s online safety with two categories of funding:

Catalytic projects will receive $10,000 in grant funding for small, targeted, and locally or culturally specific interventions.

Transformative projects will receive $100,000 for large-scale interventions reaching multiple geographies

The Fund is prioritizing applications that will impact communities in Côte d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa.

