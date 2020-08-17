Apply Now: $850,000 NIH Grant Funding for mHealth Research Projects

⇓ More from ICTworks

The enormous potential for mobile technology to transform health care, personal health management, and basic health research has led to the rapid development of new health-related phone applications, sensors, and devices around the world.

The potential of mHealth is especially relevant to Low and Middle-Income Countries (LMICs), where cell phone ownership is rising rapidly, but access to health care and providers is often limited. Research on these interventions is needed to validate the promise of mobile technology to increase health outcomes.

In addition, advances in cell phone and tablet computing have increased the potential for artificial intelligence (AI) to improve healthcare delivery. Significant research is still needed to understand how AI can be best utilized and whether it can be effectively incorporated into LMIC health systems.

mHealth Grants from US National Institutes of Health

As a result, the NIH wants to encourage exploratory research that studies the development, validation, feasibility, and effectiveness of innovative mHealth interventions for LMICs that utilize new or emerging technology, platforms, systems, or analytics.

The Mobile Health: Technology and Outcomes in Low and Middle Income Countries Grants will help catalyze innovation through multidisciplinary research addressing global health problems and develop an evidence base for mHealth technology to improve health outcomes. NIH grant funding will be for two separate phases of mHealth Research:

$125,000 per year for R21 phase technology development and feasibility studies over two years

$200,000 per year for R33 phase validation, larger-scale feasibility, and effectiveness studies for three years.

All applicants must address both the R21 and R33 phases and are required to propose partnerships between at least one U.S. institution and one LMIC institution.

Apply Now! Deadline is August 24, 2020



