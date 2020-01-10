Bot or Not: Can You Tell What is Human or Machine Written Text?

⇓ More from ICTworks

Recently, a researcher showed that he could create Deepfake text with artificial intelligence that is so real that US government officials did not know it was computer-generated, and accepted it as legitimate public comment.

He then did a Turing Test to see if humans trained on spotting natural language processing could tell the difference between bot and human text. They were right about 50% of the time – essentially as good as flipping a coin.

While reading the academic paper, I thought to myself, “Could machine learning to do the same for international development?” We have so much nuance, arcane language, and peculiarities, I didn’t think it was possible.

Then I tried Talk to Transformer, the GPT-2 language model that can generate coherent paragraphs of text and I was stunned. GPT-2 is a transformer-based language model with 1.5 billion parameters, trained on a dataset of 8 million web pages. It was so good it fooled some of my work colleagues – people highly skilled in real aid-speak.

Your Turing Test: Bot or Not?

The following are five paragraphs of text. Which ones were written by actual human intelligence and which ones were written by a neural network? Please give your answers in comments to this post.

Passage One

USAID’s new strategy to improve health outcomes in Kenya will focus on identifying priority need areas and then financing and supporting key governance and government processes that promote the implementation of the measures. Although a level of enhanced care is included in the plan, the report says that it “will not divert health resources away from those elements of the health system that are most necessary.”

Passage Two

UNICEF is providing humanitarian and developmental aid to child soldiers in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Central African Republic (CAR). According to UNICEF, more than 120,000 children have been recruited by rebel groups to fight in the two countries. The majority are from the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where up to 100,000 children are estimated to be fighting, according to UNICEF.

Passage Three

The International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and The World Bank announced today a new Global Practice Area on the issues related to sexual and reproductive health. The IBRD-supported Global Practice Area will support a network of existing partner and potential partner agencies, with all elements of decision making still being determined by each partner, to become better able to provide knowledge, data and innovative approaches to advancing and informing health and gender equality in resource-limited contexts.



Passage Four

As DFID aims to harness the Data Revolution to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, they must aim to make more data about and available to people. How can we make more information useful? The DFID article states: “Data is the fuel of revolution”, and “Data is the new knowledge engine of the digital age.” Obviously this is true. It is the fuel of new economic development – though of course it is not one-way. I can tell you from experience that the positive effects of making the information accessible can be multiplied several times by making it available to everyone. Technology and the Data Revolution are by their very nature democratising.

Passage Five

The government of Kenya is now using IntraHealth’s iHRIS software to manage 25,000 health workers contracted through the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR). The first report, released last summer, showed that staff efficiency, on average, was 54% higher when the staff were using IntraHealth’s software. Kenya’s health system, according to IntraHealth’s website, has installed iHIRS in 95% of Kenya’s district health offices. Unlike other ICTs, implementing health management systems is relatively cheap and reliable. It will save money in the long run because the staff will have a positive knowledge of their responsibilities.

Which Passage is Human or Machine?

As you struggle to figure out which is human and which is machine (and please post your guesses in the comments), think about how this technology can used (and misused!) in international development, in national policy, and in everyday life of all of us – regardless of where in the world we are. Misinformation is now global.

I’ll reveal which passages are real or fake on Friday afternoon with a special prize for the right answer given with the most pizazz.