Apply Now: $300,000 for Early-Stage Social Impact Organizations

2.8 billion people still live on less than $2 per day and critical gaps persist in healthcare, education, and digital access across the Global South. Yet early-stage social enterprises struggle to find the patient capital needed to scale proven solutions.

The impact different calls for smart investments: Organizations leveraging existing infrastructure and distribution systems achieve nearly three times greater direct impact than those focused purely on disruption, with 15 times lower cost per life impacted.

$300,000 Unrestricted Funding

The Draper Richards Kaplan Foundation (DRK) addresses this financing gap by providing transformational support to mission-driven organizations ready to move from pilot to scale.

They give up to $300,000 USD in unrestricted funding over three years to early-stage social enterprises addressing critical problems in health, education, food security, climate resilience, social justice, and economic empowerment.

DRK provides deep operational support through dedicated board service, capacity building, and access to a global network. Portfolio organizations receive weekly engagement with senior DRK team members plus specialized support for fundraising, organizational development, and scaling strategy.

Eligible Organizations:

Independent nonprofits, B corporations, C corporations, hybrid organizations, and fiscally sponsored entities with explicit spin-out plans

Post-pilot, pre-scale organizations with products already in market showing early impact

Solutions capable of directly impacting minimum 10,000 lives within five years with exponential growth potential

Operations in Africa, Europe, India, and the United States, with select opportunities in Latin America

Full-time founders with deep understanding of problems they’re solving

Apply Now! Rolling applications could close at any time.

