⇓ More from ICTworks

Apply Now: $300,000 for Early-Stage Social Impact Organizations

By Wayan Vota on December 15, 2025

unrestricted funding

2.8 billion people still live on less than $2 per day and critical gaps persist in healthcare, education, and digital access across the Global South. Yet early-stage social enterprises struggle to find the patient capital needed to scale proven solutions.

The impact different calls for smart investments: Organizations leveraging existing infrastructure and distribution systems achieve nearly three times greater direct impact than those focused purely on disruption, with 15 times lower cost per life impacted.

$300,000 Unrestricted Funding

The Draper Richards Kaplan Foundation (DRK) addresses this financing gap by providing transformational support to mission-driven organizations ready to move from pilot to scale.

They give up to $300,000 USD in unrestricted funding over three years to early-stage social enterprises addressing critical problems in health, education, food security, climate resilience, social justice, and economic empowerment.

DRK provides deep operational support through dedicated board service, capacity building, and access to a global network. Portfolio organizations receive weekly engagement with senior DRK team members plus specialized support for fundraising, organizational development, and scaling strategy.

Eligible Organizations:

  • Independent nonprofits, B corporations, C corporations, hybrid organizations, and fiscally sponsored entities with explicit spin-out plans
  • Post-pilot, pre-scale organizations with products already in market showing early impact
  • Solutions capable of directly impacting minimum 10,000 lives within five years with exponential growth potential
  • Operations in Africa, Europe, India, and the United States, with select opportunities in Latin America
  • Full-time founders with deep understanding of problems they’re solving

Apply Now! Rolling applications could close at any time.

More Funding Opportunities

Please sign up now to get our email updates. Learn how to get startup funding for your technology business, and find new funding opportunities with donors.

We are constantly publishing fundraising guidance and competitive insights like this:

Filed Under: Funding, Opportunity
More About: , , ,

Written by
Wayan Vota co-founded ICTworks. He also co-founded Technology Salon, Career Pivot, MERL Tech, ICTforAg, ICT4Djobs, ICT4Drinks, JadedAid, Kurante, OLPC News and a few other things. Opinions expressed here are his own and do not reflect the position of his employer, any of its entities, or any ICTWorks sponsor.
Stay Current with ICTworksGet Regular Updates via Email

9 Comments to “Apply Now: $300,000 for Early-Stage Social Impact Organizations”

  1. Gwammen Bipoe winnifred says:
    December 15, 2025 at 8:12 pm

    I want to apply for the work if my application received Ur favourite condition

    Reply
  2. Fredrick onyango says:
    December 15, 2025 at 11:24 pm

    It’s an impactfull movement around the globe to share experience thank you so much

    Reply
  3. Fredrick onyango says:
    December 15, 2025 at 11:25 pm

    Thank you so much

    Reply
  4. Abadi Hagos says:
    December 15, 2025 at 11:42 pm

    I want to member of this organization

    Reply
  5. Nanla Ishaku says:
    December 15, 2025 at 11:43 pm

    I’m applying for this opportunity to support my education and learn to better my life

    Reply
  6. Isyaku Isah Abdullahi says:
    December 16, 2025 at 12:16 am

    I,my applying for this opportunity to support my education and learn better my life

    Reply
  7. Esau Daffa issue says:
    December 16, 2025 at 12:48 am

    I need

    Reply
  8. I want to apply so that I can help people says:
    December 16, 2025 at 2:35 pm

    Help me

    Reply
  9. Ajibola Abiodun Emmanuel says:
    December 17, 2025 at 12:43 am

    I’m interested

    Reply

Leave a Reply

*

*