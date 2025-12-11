Join NetHope Connected to Unlock Digital Confidence for NGOs

⇓ More from ICTworks

You probably already know that digital tools can help you work smarter, reach more people, and strengthen your impact. But finding support that fits your reality of limited resources, stretched teams, and competing priorities is hard.

Too often, you’re expected to “go digital” without practical guidance or peer networks to turn to. You shouldn’t have to face digital transformation alone.

That’s why we created NetHope Connected.

A Digital Community for You

NetHope Connected is a global program and community designed by, for, and with nonprofits. It gives you practical tools, a supportive peer community, and expert guidance to help you build digital confidence at your own pace.

You’ll learn alongside organizations navigating the same realities you are, sharing solutions, swapping experiences, and building digital confidence together.

No jargon. No unrealistic expectations. Just real, applicable help.

One participant put it simply:

“What stood out to me is how relevant everything was to our day-to-day work. It felt realistic and grounded in practice – not just theory. So many people speak in theory, but NetHope goes beyond that. It connects directly to how we do things in our organizations. My hope is that, through this platform and continued learning together, we’ll become even more efficient and impactful in our work.”

Join NetHope Connected Today

Digital transformation doesn’t need to be complicated, expensive, or intimidating. You don’t need a tech background. You don’t need a big team. You just need support that understands how nonprofits actually work and a community walking the same path.

NetHope Connected is designed for organizations that are emerging digital leaders:

Have a sub-national, national, or regional impact

Typically employ between 5 – 200 staff

Have basic digital capacity

Can access and use English language resources

Are motivated to strengthen their digital capabilities and share peer learning.

When you join now, you receive free access until February 2026, plus the chance to help shape future resources, features, and learning pathways as the program grows.

If you want to strengthen your digital capacity in a practical, supportive, achievable way, now is the time to join. If that sounds like your organization, you’re exactly who this community was built for.

NetHope Connected Benefits

Here’s what’s included when your organization signs up:

Structured, right-fit learning A 12-hour Learning Pathway covering cybersecurity, digital fundraising, AI for nonprofits, data collection, and more Downloadable toolkits, checklists, and videos designed to be mobile-first and low-bandwidth friendly Resources that are right-sized for your stage of digital readiness A global community of practice you can rely on A supportive online space to ask questions, share challenges, and learn from peers facing the same realities Community Champions who help spark conversation and keep learning active Opportunities to connect with organizations like yours and grow together Direct access to experts A “you ask, we answer” service so your digital questions get real, actionable guidance Recognition of your progress A certificate after completing 8 topics, as evidence of your commitment to your professional development. Future features, including digital badges, to track and demonstrate team development and capabilities. Plus, a bonus Automatic entry into a draw for a free ticket & travel costs to the 2026 NetHope Global Summit in Amsterdam

Everything is low-bandwidth friendly, so you can participate even with limited connectivity.

Build Your Digital Confidence Today

Your mission matters. Your digital tools should support that mission, not complicate it. And you shouldn’t have to figure it out alone.

Join the NetHope Connected community and take your next digital step today.

NetHope Connected is a program of NetHope, a catalyst for collective impact that addresses the world’s most pressing challenges and advances global good through collaboration, collective action, and the smarter use of digital technology with its community of nonprofits and technology partners around the globe.