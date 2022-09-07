Apply Now: $300,000 for Data Systems to Safeguard Human Rights

⇓ More from ICTworks

Many nonprofit organizations have unique datasets that – alone or in combination with other data – may offer deeper insights into the needs of beneficiary groups, more precise evaluation of programmatic interventions, or greater confidence in anecdotal evidence relevant to their missions.

Nonprofits need support like mentorship, tools, and expertise to make progress on their respective data journeys that often start with developing and testing proof-of-concept data approaches that rely on large, complex datasets. This support can de-risk learning by creating a space for nonprofits to build their capacity for advanced data approaches.

De-risking learning can include creating a space for nonprofits to build their capacity for advanced data approaches that might significantly improve their operations, service delivery impact, or community engagement.

$300,000 Data and Society Accelerator Program

The Data and Society Accelerator Program is run annually through a cohort model by the Patrick J. McGovern Foundation. This year there are two different cohorts:

: This cohort will be comprised of nonprofit organizations seeking to integrate cloud computing practices into their work on a range of human rights issues around the world. The 9-month program provides in-kind contributions of technology, mentorship, and expertise, as well as supplementary support to cover project expenses of up to $100,000. Data Governance: This cohort welcomes nonprofits around the world seeking to make a catalytic investment in improving their own data governance through a focus on six key elements: data ethics, roles, processes, technology, policies, and security. The 12-month program provides in-kind contributions of mentorship and expertise, as well as supplementary support to cover expenses associated with improving organizational data governance of up to $200,000.

Accelerator projects are high-touch grant engagements. Data and cloud engineers, technologists, and data scientists will dedicate between 50-60 hours of facetime to nonprofit organizations for project scoping, onboarding, technical syncs and peer learning activities during the course of grant period.

Apply Now: Deadline is September 19, 2022

