Are Your Digital Development Results in USAID’s DEEM Database?

⇓ More from ICTworks

USAID created the Digital Strategy Digital Ecosystem Evidence Map (DEEM) to give us a searchable database and world map of digital development evidence from across the digital ecosystem. DEEM provides USAID staff, implementing partners, and development practitioners with up-to-date documentation to incorporate into ICT4D program design and implementations and achieve better social and economic outcomes.

DEEM contains publicly available, searchable database of nearly 1,000 peer reviewed articles and research reports, white papers, think tank reports, evaluation reports, case studies, landscape assessments, toolkits, how to guides, and government and policy reports across eight sectors and 12 intervention areas.

The landing page has three interactive view options:

The Evidence Map view (the default) presents the resources within a matrix, with intervention area and primary sector comprising the rows and columns, respectively. The World Map view offers a visual representation allowing you to click on the country of interest and identify specific resources. The List view offers resources organized by resource type, such as evaluation report, use case, or peer reviewed article.

Go to DEEM now and see if your project results or research papers are listed in the database.

Add Your Project to DEEM

DEEM is modeled on the USAID Private Sector Engagement evidence gap map which has proven to be a valuable resource and effective format for USAID staff, implementing partners, and other stakeholders. That map and DEEM will only stay current with our help.

You can add your project results to the knowledge base by submitting articles, evaluations, and other research outputs to the global collection of data and best practices on digital development using this online form.

Due to copyright protection issues, DEEM does not directly host the resources listed in the database. Rather, DEEM contains links to the original site hosting the document.

DEEM Content Areas

DEEM has evidence on digital development in sectors like agriculture, democracy & governance, economic growth, education, environment, energy, gender equality, global health, and ICT policy. It also spans countries in East Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, Middle East, North Africa, South and Central Asia, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Within each country there are ICT4D interventions in 12 key areas:

Child protection: Interventions that harness technology and digital innovations to safeguard children from digitally enabled harm or harm in digital environments, whether physical, emotional, or sexual. It also includes targeting and stopping adults who use digital technology to exploit and abuse children.

Interventions that harness technology and digital innovations to safeguard children from digitally enabled harm or harm in digital environments, whether physical, emotional, or sexual. It also includes targeting and stopping adults who use digital technology to exploit and abuse children. Cybersecurity: Interventions that facilitate the ways in which individuals, systems, and technology protect information and communications systems and information kept in digital formats against damage, unauthorized use or modification, or exploitation.

Interventions that facilitate the ways in which individuals, systems, and technology protect information and communications systems and information kept in digital formats against damage, unauthorized use or modification, or exploitation. Data privacy: Interventions that aim to protect individual or groups rights to their personal data. Data privacy is the right of an individual or group to maintain control over, and the confidentiality of, information about themselves, especially when that intrusion results from undue or illegal gathering and use of data about that individual or group.

Interventions that aim to protect individual or groups rights to their personal data. Data privacy is the right of an individual or group to maintain control over, and the confidentiality of, information about themselves, especially when that intrusion results from undue or illegal gathering and use of data about that individual or group. Data systems and development: Interventions that use digital technology to improve data collection, management, and use—such as electronic health record systems.

Interventions that use digital technology to improve data collection, management, and use—such as electronic health record systems. Digital finance: Interventions that promote the use of mobile technologies for finance (e.g. mobile money payment applications), increasing transparency and opening new and inclusive markets.

Interventions that promote the use of mobile technologies for finance (e.g. mobile money payment applications), increasing transparency and opening new and inclusive markets. Digital inclusion: Interventions that facilitate access to digital and data technologies, particularly—though not exclusively—for vulnerable and historically marginalized groups.

Interventions that facilitate access to digital and data technologies, particularly—though not exclusively—for vulnerable and historically marginalized groups. Digital information services: Digital technology for information dissemination and the provision of individual services. The former refers to interventions intended to improve the flow of information using digital tools, while the latter refers to interventions such as text messages to change or “nudge” behavior. Services related to finance or health are excluded from this category.

Digital technology for information dissemination and the provision of individual services. The former refers to interventions intended to improve the flow of information using digital tools, while the latter refers to interventions such as text messages to change or “nudge” behavior. Services related to finance or health are excluded from this category. Digital infrastructure development: Interventions that facilitate access to digital technology or improve digital infrastructure (e.g., internet bandwidth, network coverage, fiber optic cables and towers, etc.).

Interventions that facilitate access to digital technology or improve digital infrastructure (e.g., internet bandwidth, network coverage, fiber optic cables and towers, etc.). Digital literacy: Interventions that develop or improve digital literacy, particularly—though not exclusively—for historically marginalized groups. Digital literacy is the ability to access, manage, understand, integrate, communicate, evaluate, and create information safely and appropriately through digital devices and networked technologies for participation in economic and social life. It may also be known as computer literacy, information and communication technology (ICT) literacy, information literacy, or media literacy.

Interventions that develop or improve digital literacy, particularly—though not exclusively—for historically marginalized groups. Digital literacy is the ability to access, manage, understand, integrate, communicate, evaluate, and create information safely and appropriately through digital devices and networked technologies for participation in economic and social life. It may also be known as computer literacy, information and communication technology (ICT) literacy, information literacy, or media literacy. E-government: Interventions that facilitate the provision of government services and communication between the public and government agencies using digital technology.

Interventions that facilitate the provision of government services and communication between the public and government agencies using digital technology. Policy and regulation for digital services: Macro-level policies that facilitate access to or use of digital technologies.

Macro-level policies that facilitate access to or use of digital technologies. Upskilling/Capacity Building: Interventions that leverage digital technologies to help develop or strengthen the skills, abilities, processes, and resources that individuals, businesses, or institutions need to effectively participate in economic and social life.

Which of these intervention areas do you work on? And are your results in DEEM? If not, then add your results now!