Inform WHO and USAID of Your Digital Health Solution for COVID-19 Response

USAID is conducting a mapping of all existing digital health software platforms, with a particular focus tools that can be adapted for COVID-19 digital response in over 100 countries. All responses are due Friday, August 14th, 2020

Please respond now for your digital health solution to be:

Added the WHO Digital Health Atlas for use by national governments in their technology procurement decisions

Shared with USAID Missions and other donors for faster, more effective investment into digital health tools

Please submit now any landscape assessments on digital health software that was created in the last 10 years. These global, regional or country assessments can (and should!) include your digital solution and may be in the form of white papers, reports, grey literature, blogs, or peer review literature.

Respond Now: Deadline is Friday, August 14, 2020

Digital Square is helping USAID with this assessment to understand:

Which tools are currently deployed at national, subnational, and facility levels,

Which cadres of health workers have been trained to use these tools,

How these tools can be harnessed for COVID-19 response.

This landscape assessment builds on the ICTworks list of potential COVID-19 Digital Health Response Solutions and the Digital Square list of Global Digital Health Goods for COVID-19 Response.

Please respond now to provide WHO and USAID visibility into your digital health solution as they continue investing in digital health tools for COVID-19 response and recovery. Your input will also lead to standardized data on digital health solutions, increasing digital health investment activities for this and future pandemics.

More COVID-19 Resources

Are you looking for funding opportunities to support your digital health solution? Or are you searching for digital health solutions for COVID-19 response? Then review the growing list of ICTworks COVID-19 Digital Response Resources.

We have grant funding, start-up investments, donor guidance, and relevant research on how the tools of technology are having an impact on government activities around the novel coronavirus.