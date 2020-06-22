Apply Now: $25,000 for COVID-19 Digital Detect and Protect Solutions

⇓ More from ICTworks

COVID-19 is an unprecedented global health and humanitarian emergency. It threatens to create devastating social, economic, and political crises that could leave deep scars for years to come.

Sign Up Now for more COVID-19 Grants

This impact could reverse the progress made in tackling global poverty over the past 20 years. Developing countries could lose at least US$220 billion in income, putting at risk the lives and livelihoods of billions of people.

COVID-19 Detect and Protect Challenge

However, innovation and ingenuity are not constrained by geography. UNDP and Hackster are joining forces in the COVID-19 Detect and Protect Challenge to find the best and brightest hardware and software developers, product designers and innovators to create successful COVID-19 Digital Response Solutions.

A panel of judges will review and select the top 10 open source solutions on a rolling basis through 2020. Winners will receive global recognition and $25,000 in awards for their contribution to society in two areas:

Detect: Harness your skills to aid citizens and healthcare providers with everyday tools that support the diagnosis of the coronavirus and future outbreaks like computer vision thermometers, smart oximeters, and cloud-based heatmaps and apps.

Harness your skills to aid citizens and healthcare providers with everyday tools that support the diagnosis of the coronavirus and future outbreaks like computer vision thermometers, smart oximeters, and cloud-based heatmaps and apps. Protect: Imagine and invent apparatuses that help slow down the spread of the disease, like 3D-printable protective equipment, easy-to-assemble hand sanitizing dispensers, public alerts, mass broadcasting tools, or contamination monitoring.

Apply Now: Deadline is June 30th 2020

More Grant Funding Opportunities

Do you want to get advice on how to apply for USAID grants or get startup investments for technology entrepreneurs?

Then please sign up now to get our email updates. We are constantly publishing new funding opportunities like these: