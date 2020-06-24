New USAID Guide: Remote Monitoring Processes for COVID-19 Response

⇓ More from ICTworks

In the current operating environment, USAID and implementing partners face new challenges in deploying programs, monitoring progress, collecting data, and tracking indicators. As we adapt our approaches to facilitate COVID-19 Digital Response, we need to find innovative, responsible, and safe ways to monitor and evaluate programming from afar.

Digital solutions can support novel approaches to remote monitoring.

Responsible data frameworks can unlock new insights and mitigate harm.

Both approaches are in alignment with USAID’s new Digital Strategy.

The new USAID Guide for Remote Monitoring During COVID-19 aims to provide information for Agency staff and implementing partners on remote monitoring techniques and when they can be employed. USAID encourages use of this guide to identify and pursue appropriate remote-monitoring approaches for your needs.

USAID CORs, AORs and Activity Managers should work with implementing partners to document updated approaches in each agreement’s plans for monitoring, evaluation, and learning, and should upload these amended Activity MEL Plans into the Agency Secure Image and Storage Tracking System (ASIST) as soon as possible. This can be done in collaboration with Mission and Washington Bureau M&E Specialists, as appropriate.

This guide will take you through a few major questions to ask when working to identify and deploy remote monitoring tools:

What information do we want to collect?

What should we consider when monitoring remotely?

What tools will allow me to continue monitoring remotely?

What geospatial tools will help with remote monitoring?

Where can we find additional public resources?

What are PEPFAR’s Technical Guidance during COVID?

USAID maintains staff and operations in more than 80 countries around the world, all of which the COVID-19 pandemic will disrupt. USAID remains committed to protecting the health and safety of its staff, while continuing appropriate oversight of its programs and ensuring the accountable and effective use of U.S. taxpayer funds.

Health Data Collection During COVID-19 Response

How can public health systems in resource limited settings collect the data needed to inform COVID 19 epidemic response? Palladium mapped the systems available in Kenya and Nigeria, developed roadmaps to quickly adapt core software, and deployed interoperability layers to pull data from the various systems and data sources.

