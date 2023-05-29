⇓ More from ICTworks

As artificial intelligence technology continues to swiftly evolve and advance, the global community must move with urgency to ensure low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) are included in the co-creation process. AI solutions targeting LMICs must be locally driven and owned and relevant to each person’s needs.

Local communities must have equitable access to AI tools and approaches. Local communities must be given the opportunity to provide their own perspective and cultural context so that they can decide on both

Their own thresholds for safe usage

The overall utility of AI within their own lives.

Additionally, responsible artificial intelligence use entails a safe, equitable, transparent, reliable, and beneficial process that is adhered to with a high level of accountability.

$100,000 Gates Foundation Grants for AI Solutions

Catalyzing Equitable Artificial Intelligence Use seeks innovative and safe approaches to the use of Large Language Models (ChatGPT-4, or other credible sources with equivalent capability) to build an evidence base across the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Divisions. The Gates Foundation is looking for projects that can be executed over a 3-month period and will achieve at least one of the following objectives:

Demonstrate how the tool can be used to support decision making (in terms of speed, accuracy, inclusivity, quality) in the following domains. Accelerate the pathway from evidence to policy development.

Accelerate the pathway from policy to implementation.

Enhance the quality and timeliness of focused communications.

Improve the quality of resource allocation exercises.

Decision support for front line workers. Achieve a better understanding of the opportunities and challenges related to ChatGPT-4, or other credible sources with equivalent capabilities, use in LMICs and how they can be effectively mitigated. Conduct observational research that highlights end-user specific applications of ChatGPT-4, or other credible sources with equivalent capabilities, amongst vulnerable populations in LMICs.

The Gates Foundation will be awarding grants up to USD $100,000.00, for each project to be spent within 3 months. The BMGF budget for this Grand Challenge is up to $3,000,000.

