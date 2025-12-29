Apply Now: TechGirls 2026 Exchange for Young Women in STEM

⇓ More from ICTworks

Gender gaps in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) studies become evident from a young age, with girls facing barriers including unequal access to digital assets and skills. Fewer than 1% of rural young women from the poorest 20% of households complete secondary school in 20 countries, including many in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Women comprise only 35% of STEM graduates globally, with the economic cost of girls’ education gaps reaching $15-30 trillion worldwide.

TechGirls STEM Exchange Program

TechGirls directly addresses these systemic barriers by providing intensive STEM training and mentorship to young women when career trajectories are forming.

The 2026 TechGirls program offers 111 fully-funded positions for women ages 15-17 from 37 participating countries across six global regions. The comprehensive package includes a 23-day U.S.-based experience partnering with Virginia Tech University, followed by seven months of mentorship.

Eligible countries include:

Sub-Saharan Africa: Cameroon, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Zambia

Applicants must demonstrate advanced STEM skills and serious interest in pursuing technology careers. Strong English proficiency required. All costs covered, including visa fees, international airfare, housing, meals, transportation, cultural events, and emergency health insurance.

Apply Now: Deadline: January 20, 2025

