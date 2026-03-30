Apply Now: Google Accelerator Support for AI Startups in India

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India’s AI startup ecosystem is booming! Artificial intelligence accounted for 84% of the country’s deep tech startups and 91% of deep tech funding in 2025. Yet seed-stage funding fell 30% last year as investors grew more selective.

Many of the early-stage AI founders are struggling to access the capital and mentorship they need to scale agentic AI, multimodal, and generative AI solutions.

Google Accelerator for Indian AI Startups

The Google for Startups Accelerator: India targets Seed to Series A stage startups building core AI applications that can translate innovation into sustainable growth. This three-month equity-free program is designed to help AI-first startups succeed.

The cohort of 10–15 startups will receive expert mentorship from Google engineers and industry leaders across AI, cloud infrastructure, Android, product design, and growth strategy. Key benefits include:

Equity-free support for the full duration of the program

Dedicated mentoring from Google teams on your biggest technical challenges

Google Cloud credits and Cloud TPU access for machine learning research

Early access to Google AI products through Trusted Tester and Early Access Programs

Strategic support on company and product strategy, customer acquisition, and leadership

Applicants must be startups based or headquartered in India, between Seed and Series A stage, with a scalable AI-driven product or service. Google is specifically looking for startups building core AI products.

Apply Now! Deadline is April 19, 2026

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