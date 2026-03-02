⇓ More from ICTworks

For the first time in more than two decades, autocracies outnumber democracies globally — 91 to 88 — according to the V-Dem Institute’s Democracy Report 2025. 72% of the world’s population now lives under autocratic rule, with 45 countries actively autocratizing.

At the same time, artificial intelligence is being weaponized to flood information environments with synthetic content, automate surveillance of activists, and optimize platforms for engagement over truth.

$500,000 AI Funding Opportunity

Democracy x AI is pushing back with a new incubator funding technologists who are building AI systems that actively protect and strengthen democratic practice around the world.

Mozilla anticipates funding 10 projects at $50,000 each for 12 months of intensive support through its Incubator program. The strongest projects may be invited to Tier II for an additional $250,000 in follow-on funding.

Mozilla is seeking working technologies in three categories:

Enable better information : Tools for collective verification, trustworthy civic summaries, algorithmic transparency, identity verification that protects privacy, and platforms for consensus-building

: Tools for collective verification, trustworthy civic summaries, algorithmic transparency, identity verification that protects privacy, and platforms for consensus-building Build institutional transparency : Government transparency systems, public data infrastructure, accountability mechanisms linking government actions to community impacts, and participatory decision-making tools

: Government transparency systems, public data infrastructure, accountability mechanisms linking government actions to community impacts, and participatory decision-making tools Protect and expand civic space: Privacy-preserving coordination tools for activists, surveillance resistance infrastructure, technologies that counter propaganda and authoritarian information control, and civic education tools for marginalized communities

Applicants must have a working technology with demonstrated traction, a committed team ready to execute over 12 months, and a commitment to openness — at least some of your code should be open source or you must have a clear roadmap for open sourcing during the grant period.

Apply Now: Deadline is March 16, 2026

