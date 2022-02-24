Register Now: Gender Data for Global Development Online Course

⇓ More from ICTworks

Gender Data 201 is a free online course developed by the Data Pop Alliance, Facebook, and TechChange. The objective of the course is to develop a hands-on online learning experience to equip participants with the basic data skills needed to lead gender-responsive advocacy work, decision-making processes, and/or policy design and implementation.

Building on the Gender Data 101 MOOC, the course also aims to foster the creation of a larger international community of gender data practitioners, driving social change through collaboration.

The course has been divided into three modules.

Setting the Framework is an introductory module that covers the context and concepts of gender data in development. Hands-on Technical Training walks participants through the different stages of using gender data, so they can practically leverage existing datasets (in combination with other sources) by using new analytical tools. Project Laboratory will guide participants through the steps needed to build a research project that uses data from a gender-sensitive perspective.

This structure allows us to set the theoretical foundation for comprehending gender data, before delving into how to leverage it using different methodologies (with real datasets). The course provides a practical guide to help the participants understand the different components they must consider when developing a gender data project in their own work.



Participants will have access to a series of e-learning resources, ranging from interactive online materials to video tutorials and interactive quizzes, thus enabling them to gather knowledge and skills across three main pillars:

Science-based development and implementation aimed at improving the sustainability of gender data; Research focused on assisting policy development to strengthen the unbiased gender data and monitor progress in women and girls lives; and Research and development of innovative ways to monitor and measure the impact of interventions in the use of Gender Data.

Experts from around the world featured in the video tutorials include:

Marta Lamas, Professor of Political Science at the National Autonomous University of Mexico

Hilary Mathews, Senior Gender Advisor, Care USA

Diva Dhar, Senior Program Officer, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Cláudia Abreu Lopes, Research Fellow, UNU-IIGH

Manuel Contreras-Urbina, Senior Development Specialist, World Bank

Emmanuel Letouzé, Director and Co-Founder, Data-Pop Alliance

Dilly Severin, Director of Advocacy and Communications, Data2x

Catherine D’Ignazio, Author of ‘Data Feminism’, Assistant Professor at MIT

Is This Course Right for You?

Before registering for the course, consider the following: Completing the self-spaced version is estimated to require a total of 16 hours.

Prior participation in Gender Data 101 is not mandatory to participate in this course. However, skills in using Excel, RStudio, Kepler, and knowledge of python are considered a plus.

If you are interested in the practical application of gender data for global development, have background knowledge in basic data concepts and tools for data analysis, and are eager to incorporate gender theory into development projects, this course is for you.