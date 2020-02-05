What a Cloudy Future of OpenLMIS Means for Open Source Software

⇓ More from ICTworks

OpenLMIS is an open source global good for digital health that was purpose-built to be an electronic logistics management information system (LMIS) for health commodity supply chains.

Started in 2008, OpenLMIS has grown across seven countries with funding from a litany of donors, including the Rockefeller Foundation, Gates Foundation, USAID, and others. They invested in a robust set of core partners, including BAO Systems, Clinton Health Access Initiative, JSI, Ona, PATH, SolDevelo and VillageReach to develop the supply chain software.

By every measure, OpenLMIS is a successful multi-country, multi-donor, multi-implementer open source software platform. That is why their recent presentation to the Digital Square community was such a shocker.

OpenLMIS Sustainability Challenge

The OpenLMIS team has the same sustainability challenges that all open source global goods face – in digital health and across international development sectors.

Donors, governments, and humanitarian organizations want to use cutting edge software that’s specific to their needs, but none of them want to pay the full cost of developing or sustaining those solutions.

Recently, the OpenLMIS team came to a cold conclusion that they shared in their Digital Square presentation: there isn’t enough funding for them to continue the development of OpenLMIS through the existing consortium.

That left them three options for OpenLMIS’s future.

Create a separate nonprofit organization to fund OpenLMIS through a creative mix of core grant funding and project-specific deployment contracts. Find a private sector company that could build a revenue stream around OpenLMIS, potentially by developing a paid premium commercial version. Fully release all control of the software to the GitHub community and walk away from leading active OpenLMIS development.

The OpenLMIS team is going with option 2, which I can understand is the least painful choice to make today, but may just be misplaced optimism before they eventually have to go with option 3.

If the OpenLMIS team, and the very smart business people in its core members, can’t find a viable revenue stream, how will an outside company do that? And why would they want to versus investing in their own, existing solutions?

If OpenLMIS is Floundering…

I am really surprised that OpenLMIS is having such sustainability issues. From afar, they seem flush with funding by the scope of their deployment impact and breath of their developer community.

I also assumed (obviously, naively) that OpenLMIS, which is funded by USAID to solve supply chain problems, would get significant funding from the USAID Global Health Supply Chain Program – USAID’s $9.5 Billion investment into supply chain logistics. This is USAID’s largest single contract ever, and its totally focused on the very same problem that OpenLMIS is trying to solve.

That USAID and Chemonics are not fully supporting the exact global good funded by USAID for supply chain logistics, is a stunning indicator of how difficult it is for any open source software solution to gain traction within international development’s largest funder.

If OpenLMIS can’t get sustaining project funding from USAID’s signature contract, what does that mean for the rest of us open source solution providers?

And sadly, I’m not sure $75,000 from DIAL can answer that question.

Join Us to Discuss Open Source Software Costs

USAID has introduced the Software Global Goods Valuation Framework to enable donors, software development organizations, governments, and others to estimate the cumulative development cost for software global goods. Recently the framework valued 3 global digital health goods at $109 million dollars.

Please RSVP Now for a lively online discussion of the Framework and how we can use its two key outputs to better value digital health solutions:

The retrospective development costs of a software global good

The ongoing costs of maintaining and further developing the software

Together these estimations of financial investments into software global goods provide a calculation of their valuation to-date and can serve as a data point for consideration by decision-makers in selecting software systems to meet country public health needs.

Four people intimately involved with the framework:

Merrick Schaefer, who worked on the valuation framework at USAID

Theresa Cullen, with OpenMRS at Reginstrief

Jonathan Jackson, with CommCare at Dimagi

Wayan Vota, with iHRIS at IntraHealth International

We’ll dive into new research from USAID and the Boston Consulting Group that analyzed the development costs and maintenance needs of OpenMRS, Commcare, and iHRIS using the Software Global Goods Valuation Framework and how each of us are using this new tool in our global good development process.

What are Global Good Software Costs?

15:00-16:00 GMT – February 27th 2020

RSVP Now for Virtual Participation Information